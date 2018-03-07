Start acting like adults

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday, March 3, there was a brawl in the Thompson cafeteria. A day before, there was a fight in the Recreation Center. There was also a party in which people pulled out guns on each other. These fights are childish and people need to calm down. This isn’t high school, so people shouldn’t act like it is. Also, they shouldn’t display their fighting in a public place like a cafeteria, where people should feel safe while eating and talking to their friends. A fight breaking out made everyone either scared or it made people walk over and record it with their phones.

There seems to be a splurge of violence on WIU’s campus. A fight here, a fight there. People are here to get an education. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll make it out alive. They want to be able to survive college.

Fighting should have stayed in high school. In college, people should be focused on their studies, not personal quarrels. I don’t want anyone to get hurt.

I don’t want to see a fight happen around me. That stuff is scary. I don’t want to be eating food in the union and see a fight happen near me. I don’t want to be exercising at the rec and have to run away from a brawl.

Stop fighting in general. It is very childish to fight people in a university you are paying for. Seriously, folks, you are paying a lot to go here, why fight? You know you’ll either get suspended or kicked out of school for it.

What if instead of fighting, people talked about it? Talking would be more effective and wouldn’t get anyone in trouble. We’re humans, and we’re smart. Wouldn’t talking work better? Therefore, we could work things out and understand each other.

Respect is rare now-a-days. We should show it more to others. The president of the university, Jack Thomas, sent out an email addressing the violence around campus on Monday. This is good that the president of WIU cares about this issue. Now it is up to all of us to act “civil and respectful” as he said in the email.

It is unfortunate that fights happen like this. Because they do, people should be aware and alert. They should be aware when they see a fight happening or about to happen. If you see something, say something.

I hope there are no more fights around campus. If there are, it won’t look good for the university. I want this university’s reputation to be one that shows that the students are well behaved.

So stop fighting, and focus on your grades. This is a message for everyone. Treat others the way you want to be treated. It’s the golden rule. It’s a good thing to forgive people.

Peace is the message here. The world needs less conflict. Lets start with less of it here at Western Illinois University. If there’s less violence, the university can be a safer place for all.