Don’t give up on net neutrality

A topic that has not been in the spotlight for a while, but is still looming in the coming months, net neutrality has come up in legislation again. Washington state has become the first state to pass legislation protecting net neutrality, according to CNN.

The law would go into effect in the state June 6th, a whole month after the current national net neutrality protections expire on April 23rd. So Washington will still feel the effects of the FCC’s decision, but not as long as the rest of the remaining states who apparently didn’t realize they could do that.

Some other states have not sat completely idly by. More than 20 states from both ends of the political spectrum have filed a lawsuit against the FCC since their repeal in December.

Unfortunately, legal battles can take months and years, by the time we may actually get a resolution for this issue in the courts, we could just elect a president who doesn’t pick a corporate sellout to run a federal agency. Vegas is placing the odds of Ajit Pai’s return to Verizon after his political career almost a guarantee. You would make money, but then your winnings would go towards paying to access your emails, so you pretty much break even. Federal legislation has also been proposed, but that would require a signature from President Trump who does not support “the micromanagement of the internet.” This leaves the state level, the one thing Washington D.C. can’t screw up that the founding fathers initiated.

The states can create laws that create more regulations or enforce more strictly compared to the federal law as long as they don’t contradict another federal law. Which luckily for Washington, their legislators realized. If the FCC repeals a restriction, a state can just apply those same restrictions for their state.

Any company that wants to stay in that state has to follow those restrictions. Since the restriction will only be removed for a little over a month, there’s no real reason to try to change to the new system only to change back again. While Washington isn’t the most populous state, it’s 7 million citizens is still enough that companies most likely won’t leave. The ones who do will lose their customers to other companies. So the good companies stay and the dirty ones leave the state, a win-win for Washington.

So what about the rest of the states? A few of them have also proposed legislation but have yet to pass anything into law. The others haven’t put anything into consideration as of yet. Many seem to be waiting for the FCC lawsuit to see if that changes anything.

Illinois is part of the lawsuit against the FCC but has yet to have any state legislation proposal reported. Saying how the lawsuit will be unlikely to get anything done in the short term, trying to start some sort of legislation to protect net neutrality statewide seems to be the best bet for Illinois and other states as well. Only time will tell.