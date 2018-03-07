Paying athletes is a disgrace

Before you start reading this, before you start calling me cheap and before you think I am sticking up for the absolute worst organization in sports that is the NCAA, just know that is not the case at all. I hate the NCAA just as much, if not more, than the next guy, but I stand strong when I say this: college athletes should not be paid by their respective schools.

It is a disgrace to sports that people even make the gesture to pay amateur athletes more than the free scholarship that they are given for having good genes.

As a former college athlete, I understand the physical and mental grind that it takes to perfect your craft as an athlete. With that being said, being a part of a NCAA football program, it has only made me more definitive in my response to paying college athletes.

Only four of the many sports that the NCAA regulates offer their athletes free tuition: men and women’s basketball, football and volleyball. However, that does not mean other sports cannot offer their athletes a full scholarship, but that respective sport is losing the scholarship money that they are able to use per year.

For example, in 2016 the average division one track team was able to give out 29 full scholarships. Unlike football and basketball, track is allowed to break up their 29 scholarships into different sums of money so that a lot of their athletes are given some form of aid.

I said before that I strongly believe that schools should not be responsible for paying athletes, but the athletes should still be able to make money. The NCAA must lift their strict rules so that athletes can make money working for their sport or their own likeliness. Each sports team holds camps each summer, and if the athletes work those camps they should be able to make money by giving up their time, just like any other job. Hundreds of kids go to these camps because of the brand of the respective college, and these kids pay to go to the camps, the athletes deserve compensation for working.

Another way athletes should be able to make money is off their own likeliness. The guy that always comes to mind is Johnny Manziel. Johnny Football was a brand in itself, he was a 5-foot, 11-inch quarterback that brought excitement and fun back into College Station. Texas A&M made millions of dollars off of maroon number two jerseys, but he saw none of that money.

However, there was nothing wrong with that because it did not have his last name on the back of the jersey. Another way they could make money from themselves is official autograph signings. If kids and parents want to pay money for their favorite college athletes signature, why not let them profit from it?

My question now is, when did it become apparent that schools should pay athletes more money than they already do? Athletic scholarship in division one, according to scholarship stats, costs roughly 2.2 billion dollars per year, while regular academic scholarship and financial aid only costs division one schools 4.4 billion dollars per year.

Out of the two percent of students that are athletes, why should they receive half of what the 98 percent of regular students get? The numbers do not add up. I understand that workouts, meetings and traveling for games takes a toll on you as a person, but they are compensated for that in free tuition.

On top of free tuition, athletes are also given per diem on long road games for extra meals that their school does not provide. Most sports provide their team with food for traveling, dinner the night before the game, snacks, pregame meal and post game meal.

This far in my argument, the athletes that people believe need to be paid by their respective schools already receive roughly 35 thousand dollars per year in free tuition and per diem on long road trips, just for being a part of that team. Even after all of that money, there are ways athletes work the system to pocket cash straight from their scholarship. It is not a secret that off-campus living is cheaper than on campus. Nowhere in the NCAA rule book do student athletes have to live on campus; therefore, if student athletes choose to live in an apartment or house, they can pocket up to five thousand dollars per year by just living out of the dorms. A full scholarship covers the price of their school’s tuition and whatever their room and board fees cost, which at Western is roughly ten thousand dollars. Once the athletes waive their price of housing, the scholarship money goes straight to them and they can do as they please with that cash.

The biggest issue with paying college athletes is the regulation of it, there are too many questions that would follow colleges paying the athletes: Would all sports be paid? Would everyone be paid equally? How much should they get paid? Would colleges be forced to pay them? Would walk-ons get paid? What about mid-major schools? Would it be the school, boosters or government paying the athletes? Not to mention all of the Title IX issues that are at stake.

Even after all of those unanswered questions, the biggest argument for people that demand college athletes get paid is, “the athletes make so much money for their schools and they don’t see any of it,” that is far from the truth. These people only see the top tier schools like Alabama football, Duke men’s basketball or even the dominant women’s UConn team. The opposition does not think about the small schools like Tulane, UTEP or Kent State.

Those schools do not sell out or make enough money to spread their wealth from the 105 football players to the 45 players on the lacrosse team. It is irrational to expect schools to fund their student’s more than the free tuition and living expenses that they are already given.

Before I see any other argument about giving these athletes the world, why do people not care about division two and three sports? Before division one schools start regulating payments to everyone that is classified as a student athlete, why do people not care about giving lower division athletes some athletic scholarship as well. Those athletes still have meetings, practice, travel time and class, why isn’t their hard work respected like the athletes that are already on full scholarship?

The NCAA is a cancer to sports all around the world, but paying athletes is just something else for them to mess up. Division I athletes are respected and compensated enough, there is no reason to make them more untouchable than they already are.