Find someone who makes you happy

When I was in high school, I didn’t expect to find anyone.I never even imagined having a boyfriend in high school let alone in college. I thought most people didn’t find a significant other until after they graduated college, because college is about discovering yourself. A lot of people say high school is where you figure out who you are, and where you would find your soulmate but I think that is what college is for.

I always thought that high schoolers just wanted to have fun, and to live life. I never imagined having a boyfriend in high school let alone in college. I thought most people don’t find a relationship until after college because college is where you are figuring out life. Coming to college and experiencing everything, I can say I was wrong. Yes it can go both ways, the girls and guys can be immature and don’t know what they want, but that’s not the case for everyone. Yes there’s the term “Saturdays are for the boys,” but that doesn’t apply to every man. There are a lot of guys out there that are looking for a relationship but don’t always know how to express it.

My first experience with my first year of college wasn’t the best when it came to men. Some weren’t interested, already taken, or were not looking for relationship. Because of that, I gave up all hope and thought that no one in college wanted to date. Just because of a few bad experiences, I generalized the whole college population. I was thinking to myself that if those ment, go on dates, or be in a relationship, whatever the term may be, that they set the tone for all men in college. The difference between now and then is that I was a young naive freshman and now I realize that it’s not true for everyone.

I cannot lie and say that there’s someone out there in college for everyone. But if you keep your options open you might find someone that is worth it. There are so many genuine men out there who might have an interest in you, although they might have a funny way of showing it. There’s some boys out there who are willing to hang out with you, play video games with you, go to the library and do homework you, go to the gym, go to sporting events, etc. There are some college boys out there he will like you for you, will not make you change just to fit in, will accept the fact that you may be different, and bring out the best of you. If you asked me if I had hope of finding a boyfriend during my freshman year, I would’ve said no.

Now that I’m a junior, I’ve experienced and opened up more, and now I can see past that there is a boy, and one day, he might just come. If you wait patiently, someone just may be your prince after the ball.