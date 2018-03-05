It’s time for Kushner to Step Down

Since the beginning of the Trump administration, there has been a lot of talk about the role of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The senior advisor has recently been the center of controversy surrounding his involvement in the blockade of Qatar. This, on top of the fact that he recently lost his security clearance, would have been enough to bring the Obama administration to a screeching halt. However, as we have seen time and time again, Republicans are not held to the same standards as Democrats.

This scandal should be far larger than it is. The allegations against Kushner are that he backed a blockade on Qatar because they refused to fund his property in New York. According to Newsweek, his family business sought funding for their building from Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi in April 2017. They were refused. A month later, Kushner was a driving behind White House support for a blockade of the Gulf nation led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Not only has Qatar been a long term ally of the US, but they also house one of the largest US military bases in the Middle East, so this blockade put US troops in danger as well.

Sunday, US Senator Chris Murphy went on ABC News and stated, “If it’s true he’s got to got.” I wholeheartedly agree with Senator Murphy. The idea that Kushner would unnecessarily support putting US troops in danger for his personal financial gain is untenable. In fact, his actions are pretty much the exact definition of corruption.

It is time for Kushner to step down. He no longer has top-secret security clearance, so he can no longer fulfill his duties as an advisor to the president. He has been accused of abusing his position for his own personal gain. This misuse of power is so flagrant that he should be removed from power immediately. But I understand that is unlikely to happen. Trump isn’t going to oust his own son-in-law, and Republicans are never going to get around to actually governing this country.

Time and time again through the Trump administration we have seen the same pattern of behavior. Trump, or a member of his administration is accused of corruption, details come out that clearly reveal shady behavior, and nothing is done, because the public has moved on to the next scandal, and the Republicans in control of Congress have no incentive to ensure that the corrupt officials in the White House see justice.