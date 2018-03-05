Bowman establishes LEJA scholarship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University students who are descendants of Illinois State Police officers and possible LEJA students are eligible for a new scholarship.

LEJA Professor Dennis Bowman has established the Illinois State Police Memorial Scholarship Endowment at Western. Undergraduate and graduate students whose parents worked for the Illinois State Police and have at least a 3.0 grade point average, will be able to apply for this scholarship beginning this spring. The scholarship is available to all majors, however it will be awarded to an LEJA major if no descendants of the Illinois State Police apply. The amount is $1,000 for each year. Preference for the scholarship will be awarded to students whose parents were killed or injured in the line of duty working for the Illinois State Police.

“When any student loses a parent, the financial burden of paying for college can be overwhelming,” said Brad Bainter, Vice President for Advancement and Public Services. “Regardless of their major, these types of students will benefit from additional support. Scholarships such as the new Illinois State Police Memorial Scholarship Endowment make Western even more appealing to these students.”

Bowman previously had established another scholarship at Western. Five years ago, the Pete Lackey Memorial Scholarship was created to honor a former colleague of Bowman who was killed in the line of duty back in 1972.

“This scholarship furthers the relationship between Western and Illinois State Police, who are active in hiring Western graduates,” said Bowman.

“Not only will it help the individual student financially, but it will enhance an already great existing relationship between Western and the Illinois State Police,” Bowman said. “I think that is important between any law enforcement agency and academia. You need those positive relationships beyond just hiring graduates.”

Those relationships, according to Bowman, are influential in developing the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

“These students are attached to the Illinois State Police because their father was a trooper or their mother was a criminal investigator” Bowman said. “They just feel a strong bond with the agency. This scholarship is a fulfillment of my work and contributions here. Knowing the reputation of the department and the quality of the students, I have seen a great relationship between this program and the Illinois State Police.”

This scholarship makes Western’s already law enforcement program, which attracts more students than any other academic discipline, even more enticing for potential students according to Bowman.

“The pursuit of a higher education standard in law enforcement is something that has been debated for decades and finally, in my professional time, I’ve seen that develop and become a reality which has been very rewarding,” said Bowman.

A reward to Bowman, is that Western has continued to develop over the programs existence.

“It’s no secret that WIU has one of the strongest LEJA programs in the country, both at the undergraduate and graduate level. That reputation is what draws law enforcement majors to the university.”