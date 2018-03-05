GIS helps missing woman

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Geographic Information Systems Center helped law enforcement locate a missing Macomb woman in a heavily wooded area not far from her home at 10 a.m. Feb. 23, injured and immobile.

GIS Center Director Chad Sperry assisted with the search on Thursday until rain forced them to retire for the evening. The crew, comprised of 20 volunteers, search and rescue teams from Mercer, Brown and Peoria counties, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters from Emmet-Chalmers, Industry, Colchester, Adair and Bushnell, the Illinois State Police, and the WIU Office of Public Safety gathered at 8 a.m. on Friday to begin a ground search. Rescue workers heard the woman yelling for help and quickly located her.

“The relationship between GIS and law enforcement is a natural one,” said Sperry. “As technologies such as UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) develop, their clear benefits to search and rescue necessitate their use.”

GIS’s proficiency is such technology has made them a crucial part of modern search and rescue missions, and this wasn’t the first time they helped law enforcement with cases of missing people.

“Law enforcement and GIS experts have worked together many times in McDonough county on search and rescue missions,” said Sperry. “This would be the case in many other areas of the U.S. as well.”

Sperry was responsible for providing UAV support with both thermal and true color cameras. Sperry also made aerial and topographic maps which are vital for searching dense areas unfamiliar to search and rescue workers.

“We can use GPS technology in handheld units to mark clue locations such as footprints, items of clothing, evidence of campsites, and candy wrappers or food and drink containers,” said Sperry. “We have also started developing smart phone support that allows real time tracking of search teams so the search coordinator can access team locations and patterns at any time.”

Sperry thanked his team of students who assisted in field operations comprised of Josh Anderson, Adam Fackler, and Edgar Rodriguez. GIS Center staff members Keisuke Nozaki and Renee Buker provided support from the office. But even having gone through these situations many times, the team still feels very real emotions in a situation of this magnitude.

“There were wide ranging emotions due to the life-threatening situation facing our missing person, a heightened sense of urgency, and the adrenaline associated with the strong desire to locate the subject,” said Sperry. “Finding the subject was euphoric for most of the participants.”

As technology becomes more advanced and essential to our everyday functions, so does it in the emergency management applications industry. Professor Sperry encourages students who are interested in the technology and its application to visit their center.

“We encourage any interested students to take a GIS course or stop in the WIU GIS Center for more information on GIS or the GIS minor, housed in the Department of Geography,” said Sperry. “GIS has reached a critical mass and its applications are immeasurable.”