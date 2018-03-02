Workers deserve good treatment too

Most people my age tend to work in customer service jobs, since a majority are still students and do not have many skills to qualify for anything else. First time jobs include cashiers, restaurant hostesses, and anything that would involve helping and directing customers at an establishment. It took me months to find a job, before I found one at Texas Roadhouse as a hostess.

This job was not a difficult one, but at times it was not just a place for me to kick back and relax, because of the high volume of customers that came to the resturant on a daily basis. It was absolutely mind blowing how many people this restaurant attracted, let alone the kinds of people that would show up. As a hostess it was my job to make sure people felt welcome as they entered and help direct them to where they needed to be, whether they wanted a table or they were ordering their meal to-go. This job takes almost no effort, because it’s not that hard to welcome guests and seat them. What took the most effort was handling the angry guests that came in on most days. It is mind blowing to see how angry a customer could be towards someone who is there to simply greet guests and direct them to their table. I had never been disrespected or called names until I started working there.

I think it is important that people realize how they treat workers that deal mainly with customers on a daily basis. It is beyond frustrating when people come in to complain about things that are beyond an employee’s control, let alone someone who is just a hostess at a restaurant. A hostess does not have much control or say in anything, so personally I think it is a waste of time to become angry at one of us. Most customers want to take their frustrations out on us employees, so that they can get a free meal. Many customers also assume that our age has to do with our job performance as well. Majority of the time, the customer is not always right and that is the truth, some people just need to trust that maybe the employees know what they are actually doing.

But when we come across those who do anything to show appreciation and respect towards employees, it brightens our day and makes our job worth coming in for everyday. It is hard to go to a job where most people look down on those in customer service or other jobs in general. It can make a huge difference if people would take a step back and think about how it can affect our day the way they treat us. I find that those who are kind and show understanding of how hectic and difficult our jobs can be make a difference.

Seeing happy customers leave and thank me instead of expressing negative thoughts makes my job much easier to handle and I appreciate those who do.