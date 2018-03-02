Give Greek life a chance

During the fall semester I was not able to join any Greek life organizations, because I was in a program at the University that would not allow it. I was very frustrated at first, but eventually I just told myself that I would not like it anyway. Everyone has different opinions on sororities and fraternities but personally after finding out I could not join, I thought they were pointless. But in the last few weeks my mind has changed because of some of my closest friends. I am now in the new member process of joining a sorority and it may have been one of the best decisions I have made in the last year.

There are several perks of joining Greek life, but the one that I have enjoyed the most is all of the new friends I have made in just a few weeks. I have a few really close friends that I love dearly, but I have loved getting to know new people and how they relate to me. I have always heard people say that if you are apart of Greek life, then you’re just buying your friends. I understand where they are coming from, but it is so much more than that. In these last few weeks I have already made new bonds with people, who I never thought I would interact with.

Another reason why I really enjoy sorority life is because it encourages me to excel in my academics. There is a minimum GPA I had to meet in order to join and since I was already in a program that prohibited me from Greek life until I had certain grades, it was a reward to me. Each week we have to get study hours in at the library, and even though I do not like studying in the library, I do get a lot accomplished when I am there.

At the beginning of the semester I was not involved in anything except for cheerleading. When I did have free time, I wasn’t exactly sure I knew what I wanted to do. But when you are apart of Greek life there are so many activities that you get to participate in. Each sorority and fraternity has their own philanthropy event that they raise money for and they are all amazing. Dance Marathon, Westerns Got Talent, and American Cancer Association Walk are just a few philanthropy events that are put on by different Greek organizations.

There are several other benefits that come along with going Greek, no matter what organization you choose; each one has so many things to offer. Coming from someone who was not very interested, I highly recommend that everyone look into it.

I know that not everyone will enjoy this lifestyle, but it gives you the opportunity to be apart of something bigger than yourself and I highly recommend the experience to everyone!