Investigate Parkland officers

Following the Florida school shooting that happened this past Valentine’s Day, there have been continued investigations about whether the police handled the shooting as they were supposed to.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department and the Coral Springs Police Department were the two primary agencies that responded to the call of the shooting. Ever since the incident, they have been uncovering more and more evidence that multiple deputies from the sheriff’s department didn’t follow the correct protocol. One of these deputies was even the assigned school resource officer, Deputy Scot Peterson.

According to multiple Coral Springs officers, when they arrived at the school on Feb. 14, Deputy Peterson along with multiple other deputies were waiting outside of the school with their weapons drawn behind their squad vehicles. Three Coral Springs officers showed up minutes later and were the first to enter the school. Following the Coral Springs officers, new deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Department arrived and entered but the first ones, including the school officer, still did not enter the building. This has drawn a lot of criticism to the sheriff’s department as well as to Deputy Peterson and the other deputies that arrived first to the school, but failed to enter.

He is claiming that the gunshots were outside and he was following protocol for an outdoor shooting. An investigation is being held over whether these deputies acted correctly but after being put on suspension without pay, Deputy Peterson has now resigned from the department.

The Sheriff of the Broward Department is under much scrutiny over this situation and has even been told by many public officials that he himself should resign. Sheriff Israel; however, made a statement about the case saying, “I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility.”

Whether or not Deputy Peterson really was just acting as a coward or truly did believe it was an outside shooting is still under investigation, but being a law enforcement major this whole situation is very angering.

No, I don’t believe having him enter the school alone would be the correct move, that is merely suicide. However, once the other officers arrived I fully believe they should have entered instead of posting up outside of the school. For all we know that could have saved multiple lives if they would have found the shooter themselves since they were the first responders.

In my opinion police officers don’t get paid nearly enough, and nowhere in the job description does it say you have to jump in front of a bullet and give your life for your department, but there is a duty to uphold and Deputy Peterson and the others that waited outside did not uphold this duty. When you become an officer, you take an oath to serve and protect and in this situation, the only people these deputies seemed to be worried about was protecting themselves.

I hope that the truth comes out from the investigation and that all of the officers that acted cowardly get rightfully charged