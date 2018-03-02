Stop making excuses for white murderers

The school shooting in Parkland, Florida that occured on Valentine’s Day struck sorrow amongst the nation. I am angered by the precious lives lost in this senseless act. Though our government is working on putting stricter gun laws into play, my main concern is the allegations about the mental health of the gunman, Nikolas Cruz.

Many argue that Cruz, who is 19 years old, suffered from mental health issues due to being bullied in school. James Holmes, who shot up a Colorado movie theatre back in 2012, was also believed to be mentally ill. The same for Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza. This coincidental pattern of “mental health” has more to do with skin color than mental illness, in my opinion, and it’s time that we as a country stop making excuses for only certain people. I am tired of seeing African Americans being stereotypically labeled, while excuses are being made for Caucasians, who are just as responsible for their wrongdoings as any minority.

For one, I am fully aware of the mental health crisis in this country. I have close friends and family members who’ve been dealing with it their entire lives. I also know that many students experience bullying in their lifetime, as Cruz did when he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, before he was kicked out. I too was bullied all the way up until the end of my sophomore year in high school, both physically and verbally.

Yes, bullying can take a toll on the mentality of students, especially younger ones who are more vulnerable and easily influenced. I also sympathize with those who’ve experienced the horror of being laughed at and not feeling socially accepted, because I experienced it first-hand. However, being bullied is NOT an excuse to go in a school and shoot a bunch of innocent students and faculty members.

This country often makes excuses when it comes to people committing mass murders, particularly white people. Other factors are often disregarded and we are forced to believe that they are “mentally ill.” Whereas black people, both innocent and guilty, are portrayed as “thugs” and “gangsters” in the eyes of the law, as well as a threat to society.

President Donald Trump even tweeted, “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed…Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem.” This statement did not come to me as a surprise, considering Trump’s unsettling reputation. But in reality, Cruz is just a troubled young man who used his obsession with lethal weaponry to seek revenge on his former high school. He’s a murderer.

A lot of us pretend not to see it but it’s a topic that needs to be discussed.

Race does play a role in how criminals are portrayed to the public. Cruz, Holmes and Lanza, just to name a few, were all white men who carried out mass shootings in this country. Yet, black men such as Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, and Eric Garner, and many more were all killed by police because they were racially profiled. Today, racism is still a heavy issue that’s weighing down our society and causing a divide in our country. In order to unite, we must acknowledge these social biases and realize that we are all capable of doing the same things, and that we should be rewarded and disciplined in the same manner, regardless of skin color.

Criminals should simply be seen as criminals, let’s take responsibility for our actions.