Neck up spagetti luncheon

The School of Agriculture will host a “Neck Up Spaghetti Luncheon” on Monday, March 5, in Knoblauch Hall 239 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Money raised from the event will benefit School of Agriculture student Karrisa Graves’s mother who is terminally ill with cancer.

Tickets for the event are being sold for $5 in the Agriculture Office in Knoblauch 145 or at the door. The menu showcases spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert and drinks. Take-out options will be available. A silent auction will also be held during the luncheon.

The idea of a fundraising luncheon to help peers is a new one for the team trying to put the event together. Student Whitney Thomson originally came up with the idea and has been helped by Karissa’s future roommates Claudia Bland and Erin Lascelles.

“We had [the idea for the luncheon] brought to us a week ago,” said Bland. “We’ve been 110 percent at it since we got the idea.”

The students have managed to sell close to 200 tickets and have put in an order for 225 t-shirts so far and expect to get more. T-shirts are being sold for $10 each. This is an impressive achievement for a group of students who have put together these plans in a few short days.

The event has been well supported among professors, school organizations and local businesses. Many professors outside the agriculture department have already purchased tickets to the event. Alpha Gamma Rho, a Greek life organization for agriculture students, has pledged money towards the event. Local businesses such as Hyvee and Sweet Shack have donated food and other gifts.

Agriculture Communication Professor Jana Knupp has been responsible for keeping Karissa up to date on her homework. Professor Knupp has been impressed with the spirit of Karissa’s peers in helping her through this tough time.

“One thing the School of Agriculture prides itself on is treating everyone like family,” said Knupp. “This student-run benefit speaks to the heart of our students. There is nothing quite like the spirit of a Leatherneck.”

Karissa has been away from Macomb for two weeks now and has relied on her supportive professors to make sure she gets all her schoolwork done during this challenging period. “Jana has been working tirelessly to make sure that Karissa is keeping up with her assignments,” said Bland. “She seems to be doing the best with the situation she’s been given.”

Karissa’s great personality has inspired her peers to come together for her in her time of need and it’s truly moving to see students organizing this event to help a fellow Leatherneck.

“She’s just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” said Bland. “Her and I had an instant connection.”

The team has put together a Facebook page with all the details of the luncheon and the silent auction at http:// bit.ly/2CRYhnG ,along with a gofundme page at bit.ly/