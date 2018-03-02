Macomb to take the Plunge

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University student organizations and employees will participate in the annual Polar Plunge at Spring Lake, north of Macomb, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

In the previous 18 years of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, 66,000 plungers have raised more than $18.4 million for Special Olympics. The Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that offers training and competitions in 18 different sports for more than 23,000 athletes with disabilities.

All plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations and are also encouraged to come to the event in costume and will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they have raised.

Alpha Sigma Alpha and Chi Omega are two of the Greek life organizations on campus that are participating in the plunge and make it a point to do so every year.

The Special Olympics are one of Alpha Sigma Alpha’s national philanthropies. Last year, they raised over $2,500 for an event that is very dear to their president’s heart.

“I want to be an occupational therapist, so doing events like this solidifies that my purpose is to work with individuals with disabilities,” said Hilt. “Alpha Sigma Alpha is dedicated to promoting respect, acceptance, inclusion and human dignity for people with intellectual disabilities.”

Chi Omega has participated in the plunge for the last two years and hopes to continue doing so to support their friends at Alpha Sigma Alpha and the great athletes who benefit from the fundraiser.

“It is important for Chi Omega to participate in the Polar Plunge because of the great philanthropy,” said Chi Omega Chapter President Marrion Ore. “Special Olympics is a big part of a lot of our sisters lives from personal connections and it supports so many wonderful people.”

Chi Omega has raised $386 this year and is continuing to raise more until the day of the event. The chapter was prompted to participate in the event largely due to the advocacy of Carlee Fosco, who has worked with Special Olympics since she was 10 years old.

“It is beyond important for everyone to support Special Olympics because spirit is defined by perseverance, and the Special Olympics is the embodiment of that,” said Fosco. “The athletes are so dedicated and love being able to compete with a smile on their faces.”

Registration can be done at plungeillinois.com or by contacting Jennifer Davis at (309) 734-5903 or by email at jdavis@soill.org.

“Special Olympics is all about inclusion and you truly see that at every event,” said Fosco. “Being able to volunteer and support Special Olympics is one of the best things I am able to do!”

“It is a fun, unique and memorable experience many of our members enjoy and continue after graduating college,” said Megan Hilt, the President of Western’s Alpha Sigma Alpha chapter. “We have been partnering with them since 1976 and do this event to raise awareness and money for this amazing cause.”