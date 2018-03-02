Icemelt arrest made

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The McDonough County drug unit consisting of Macomb Police, Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, the Sheriff’s Office, Bushnell and Colchester Police have made another arrest in the Operation Icemelt investigation.

The most recent arrest took place on Feb. 22 at 234 E Hurst St in Bushnell, Illinois. Jack E. Cooper was in possession of 246.7 grams of Methamphetamine, Morphine pills, Cannabis, LSD and Psilocybin mushrooms at the time of the arrest which was seized by drug unit agents on the scene.

Operation Icemelt is a multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative aimed at halting the making and distribution of Methamphetamine, locally referred to as ‘Ice’, into McDonough County. The over seven month initiative has made several arrests and hopes to continue cultivating drug related arrests in the surrounding areas.

Cooper was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and possession of an altered firearm. The firearm that was altered had a serial number that was attempted to be removed or changed.

Pending a bond hearing, Cooper was lodged at the McDonough County Jail. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.