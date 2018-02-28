UFC is the sport for second chances

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is all about giving second chances and giving the underdogs another shot at a fight and/or championship title. For the past month, fans as well as fighters have been buzzing about Phillip Brooks, better known as CM Punk, possibly having a comeback in the UFC.

UFC president Dana White stated to the Associated Press that he’d like to give Brooks another shot at fighting in the octagon.

“He’s a completely different case than most normal human beings,” White said. “So, I’m going to give him another shot.”

Brooks officially signed with the UFC back in 2014, which gave him some time to train. Luck wasn’t on his side the first time he fought for the MMA company. In 2016 at UFC 203, Brooks lost his first fight in less than two minutes to Mickey Gall in the first round to a submission.

Brooks stated after that match that he wasn’t going to lie down and quit the martial arts sport just yet. He has been training in the meantime with Duke Roufus, a former kickboxer with a 36-8 record.

The rumors started to spread rather quickly after White’s statements. Many reporters and fans thought that Brooks would be in fighting shape for UFC 225. This will be the first big summer event for the company. The reason people thought Brooks would compete in this event is because it’s taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

On Feb. 7, White shut down the possible rumors and told the hosts of “UFC Tonight” on FS1 “there is no deal in place for Brooks to compete in the Windy City in June.” After seeing and hearing the disappointment from fans, the UFC then decided to discuss the possibility of booking Brooks and his opponent who has had an interest in competing against him, Mike Jackson, for UFC 225. Jackson is a rather new name in the UFC. He currently has the same record as Brooks, 0-1. The Houston native also fell to Gall in 2016, 45 seconds into the first round from a submission.

If you are a longtime professional wrestling fan like me, then you’d know that Brooks, a.k.a. Punk, was legendary in the wrestling industry. Since 1999, Brooks has traveled all around the world working for independent wrestling promotions such as: Ring of Honor, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling and the biggest stage of them all, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He was the two-time WWE Champion, which included a 434-day reign from 2011-2013.

Not only was his championship reign impressive, but also his character persona. Brooks began a revolution in the WWE that many wrestlers are trying to imitate to this day. Throughout his wrestling career, he portrayed an outspoken, sharp-tongued, anti-authority, straight edge guy, who was there to call people out and beat them at their own game.

The greatest feud during Brook’s career with the WWE was when he called out John Cena and told the part-time wrestler he wasn’t an underdog like the Red Sox; he was rather a dynasty like the New York Yankees. You might be thinking, “well what’s so bad about that?” Well back in 2011, Cena didn’t realize he was the blue chip prospect who was handed everything. Instead of saying he worked hard for his championships, he was instead handed the titles by the company. Brooks saw through his fakeness and called him out on his denial. His promos would only increase his fan base and his legacy.

Brooks wasn’t only cutting promos on the WWE talent, but also on the owner of the company Vince McMahon. After several head concussions, broken ribs and an undiagnosed MRSA infection, Brooks wasn’t afraid to state what a horrible boss McMahon was. When he walked away from the WWE in 2014, he never looked back, stating that he was officially retiring from the squared ring.

Every now and then during a Monday Night Raw or Tuesday Night SmackDown show, you can still hear his name chanted from the crowd. The Bullet Club, a rather important group in the independent wrestling scene, has extended invites to the straightedge superstar to be a part of their growing group. He hasn’t officially made a comment stating whether or not he would come back anytime soon.

As a long time Brooks fan, I can say I’m looking forward to seeing his return. Whether he continues with the UFC or back in the independent wrestling scene, he’ll knock his opponent out in the ring and on the microphone with his pipe bomb promos.