Arming teachers is not a solution

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, there has been much debate over solutions to prevent this from happening again. Of all the solutions put forward, arming school teachers is by and large the worst idea surrounding the gun control debate.

The first reason it’s ridiculous is simply logistics. The costs associated with training and equipping every single one of America’s three and a half million teachers would be enormous. It would be far more cost-effective to hire more school psychologists and counselors to help prevent shootings such as these.

If guns are given to teachers, there is a slew of decisions that must be made regarding their implementation. How often should teachers train with the weapons? How will they get their ammunition? What systems will be in place to ensure that the weapons are only ever used in a responsible manner? Who will be liable if injuries occur outside of a shooter situation? Will the insurance costs for the school go up? I could go on and on with questions that arise. It is not as simple as just giving teachers guns.

But there are more problems than just logistics. If every classroom, or even just some classrooms, had a gun in them, it would only be a matter of time before someone would get shot by an out of control student, an angry teacher or an intruder.

You can go through Youtube and find countless videos of students getting angry at their teachers or other students, shouting and throwing punches. Throw a gun into the mix and who knows what could happen. The student may try and take the weapon and use it on their teacher, or the teacher may end up shooting the student. Introducing a weapon will only serve to exacerbate those situations, and cause even more school shootings.

Moreover, even if teachers were armed, and all the logistical problems were ironed out, there is no reason to believe that this would reduce the number of school shootings. There were armed guards at Columbine and Parkland, and they were unable to stop the massacres. Having teachers be responsible for fighting school shooters would lead to more chaos. When the police arrive at the scene of a shooting, they will have no way of knowing who’s the good guy with a gun and who is the bad guy.

The best way to prevent mass shootings from occurring is not the militarization of our educators. Teachers have stressful enough jobs as it is. A real, permanent solution has to consist of multiple efforts on multiple fronts. The CDC has to be allowed to study gun violence so that trends can be discovered and effective means of gun control can be considered. It should be harder to obtain dangerous weapons, legally or illegally. This can be achieved through sensible, informed gun control. Schools should have more resources to reach out to troubled students, so that they will not reach a point were they start shooting fellow students. Law enforcement agencies should follow up on leads about people threatening violence online.

There are plenty of solutions that do not involve arming someone whose primary job is to educate. Let’s focus on making our schools safe again, not turning them into the Wild West