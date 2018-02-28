A law enforcement degree is worth it

A lot of people think it’s stupid to go to college just to be a cop. In most states, you don’t have to have a degree to become a police officer. That may be true, but having a degree in anything will get you a few more dollars in the long run. It’s crazy how people put others down for their major choice.

If someone wants to major in art, sports management, science, etc, it shouldn’t matter. And the funny thing is that there are several states where you have to have at least a two-year degree (associates degree) to even become an officer and go through officer training and the academy.

Going to college in general is because getting a degree, as stated earlier, will benefit you in the long run. So going to college and getting a degree in your career field choice is brilliant. Not only will you be ahead of the other potential officers, you also might have more experience than someone who didn’t go to college.

Getting a degree in law enforcement is awesome because most of the professors have experience. Because they have experience, they can let a prospective student know what they should expect. The professors could give you tips and tricks on what to expect for the power tests. They could help you prepare for the exam. They could also write you a reference if you want to further your academic career, and so much more.

If you think about it, going to college is a smart thing to do. Walking into a police station with a bachelor’s degree just goes to show that you care so much about your career choice that you chose to move on from high school and go on to college to get a degree. You put all the hard work and dedication into the degree, by spending many countless hours and late nights trying to study for tests and doing homework. Learning to ask questions, watching videos, target practice and many other things are learned behind the scenes by law enforcement majors. There is a lot of effort that a person puts in just to get a degree.

That is something people just don’t understand. Deciding to get a four year degree will most likely land you a job somewhere. That’s something bosses look for. That shows your work ethic and that you’re committed to your future. Getting a degree shows motivation and dedication. It shows that you’re flexible. It shows that you care and are willing to try anything. A person without a degree just gets thrown into everything. They don’t know what to expect, they just know they want to be a cop. They have a complete disadvantage because an educated cop knows what to expect and can enter the academy with confidence. Those without a degree are left without experience.

So if you think about it, getting a degree and going to school to be a cop will benefit you in the long run.