Get ready for midterms the right way

With spring break less than two weeks away, the first major wave of exams, papers, midterms and other major point items that give students anxiety is on the horizon. While these assignments are obviously important and should be taken seriously, it’s important to take time for yourself as well.

If you are not at your best emotionally or physically, it will reflect in your paper or exam. It’s important to take breaks when studying or writing and to try to finish at a reasonable time. While some believe the opposite, by pulling an all nighter drinking coffee and monster energy drinks studies show this might not produce the best results.

According to Harvard Medical Professor Dr. Clifford B. Saper, it’s better to go to bed early and study in the morning than to stay up an additional hour studying. Sleep helps build memory which means pulling those all nighters might mean you won’t remember as much as you could have if you would have gotten some extra rest instead.

Another important thing I feel like a lot of students forget to do is to take time for themselves. Now I don’t mean start a night long Netflix binge when you have a paper due the next day, but sometimes you need to take a little break. In our generation, we like to be busy. We load up our calendars and our class schedules and just pray we make it to Dunkin before it closes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a busy body too, but sometimes it’s nice to just lay down and relax when you have a little down time.

If you really want to spend time with friends, invite them over, they could probably use a break too. Or as the weather gets nicer, spend some time outside enjoying the fresh air and breeze and the non-slippery walkways. The benches aren’t there for decoration. The most important thing to do is to find something that helps you relax and takes your mind off that dreaded paper or exam. Each person relaxes a little differently and has their own way of calming themselves down to make these next few weeks a little more tolerable.

Lastly, eating healthy and getting enough exercise can also help you feel better and take down those pre-spring break obstacles. Loading up on the salad bar and hitting the rec. center can help you feel better about yourself, which will reflect on your assignments. You’ll feel less sluggish and groggy and will be able to focus more on your studies.

According to the CDC, students who eat healthy, eat breakfast and exercise regularly have been shown to have greater academic performance and better attendance. It’s a lot easier to go to class when you’re feeling well, compared to when you’re feeling sick to your stomach. Small changes to your diet can start you on the path to feeling better.

Use the resources available on campus to better yourself and your preparation for the middle of the semester crunch. And remember, spring break is just on the horizon.