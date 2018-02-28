Red Ox shut down short of closing date

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Red Ox Restaurant & Lounge announced Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant would be closing down earlier than expected following a spot check from the McDonough County Health Department.

The Red Ox, which announced on Sunday that it would be closing for good tonight, said on their Facebook page that the health department arrived at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and shut the restaurant down.

“This was during a time where every seat was filled in our business, and we were extremely busy,” read the Facebook post. “They found a few temperatures that weren’t ‘PERFECT,’ and shut us down for good.”

Owner Mark Meng posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday, saying that they wanted to say goodbye to their customers and to the Macomb community after 40 years of business by staying open until tonight at 8:30 p.m. He then closed with the following statement.

“We ask that you please continue to support the small businesses in Macomb, and the values that we hold so dearly,” Meng said.

However, due to the restaurants closure, the long-standing Macomb restaurant saw it’s final service earlier than expected.

“We intended to take today and tomorrow to celebrate our history, and say goodbye to our customers,” read the restaurants Facebook post from Tuesday. “This is no longer possible. We are so terribly sorry that we had (to) end our run this way. Thank you for your continued patronage for the last 40 years, and we must now say goodbye for good. We wish you all the very best!”