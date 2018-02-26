Trump isn’t helping North Korean talks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to a recent story from CNN, President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea this past weekend. Part of these sanctions include efforts to target shipping channels used by North Korea to evade previous sanctions and export goods to their allies.

Included in these sanctions were also a few Chinese and Hong Kong based international shipping companies. The goals of the sanctions are to make it harder for the country to export supplies and for the cost of business with North Korea to go up for other countries.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have been going on for months now. But with the olympics being hosted by North Korea’s neighbor to the south, there seemed to be a few weeks of peace as discussions focused on North Korea’s attendance at the olympics. Now that the olympics are coming to a close, the global attention is focusing back on North Korea.

It seems like the story with North Korea is getting a bit repetitive. The U.S. repeatedly issues sanctions against North Korea and this either changes their budget, which takes money away from the citizens, or they find a loophole around it and still makes a profit.

They seem to always find a way to have money to fund their nuclear program. Sanctions have yet to prove themselves as an effective measure against North Korea. North Korea will just reallocate money or find ways around it.

They are the epitome of the life philosophy “money isn’t everything.” So until the U.S. can figure out a way to better enforce the sanctions they impose while at the same time making sure that citizens aren’t suffering, maybe the U.S. should take a different approach in dealing with North Korea.

Negotiations have been in the works between the two Koreas and the U.S. for a while, with added emphasis as the olympics came to the continent. The South Korean president Moon Jae-In felt that North Korea’s inclusion in the olympics was a great step for peace between the countries.

President Trump has not gone to Korea himself but has sent representatives on his behalf, including daughter Ivanka Trump who briefed the South Korean president on the new sanctions.

While talks seem to be looking positive, it’s hard not to wonder if Trump’s lack of direct involvement is part of this. President Trump has actively bashed Kim Jong Un repeatedly on social media and in speeches and interviews and only seems to polarize the region.

Many North Korean threats have come after Trump has made comments. The fact that there have been few comments as of late has shown some possible progress in that region. While Ivanka may not be the best representative for the U.S. (and probably does not have the clearance), she still has better social skills than her father.

Hopefully with continued negotiations and muting Trump’s twitter, we may not have a need fo sanctions anymore. Or there’s always the military option, hopefully it’ll never come to that.