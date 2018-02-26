‘Ready Player One’ is ready to hit the big screen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The upcoming movie “Ready Player One” takes place in a near-future world in which there is a large energy crisis and the economy is declining. During this time, Virtual Reality is a super-drug that has most of the world addicted.

There is a virtual universe called the OASIS, in which the main character, Wade Watts, going by his username Parzival, must find the game’s ultimate secret. In the real world, he lives in The Stacks, a huge trailer park on the outskirts of an abandoned American city, in which the trailers are stacked in skyscrapers. In the virtual world, he goes to high school on the planet Ludus, a virtual planet where all high school students in America go to school.

The movie is based on a novel by Ernest Cline. The film will be released on March 29. The trailers look amazing. They really look like they are bringing to life the immense scale of the virtual universe from the novel.

The book was great because it was an interesting vision for our own future. A future in which the world is failing and is addicted to a virtual reality video game. The movie looks like it is continuing that vision.

The whole story of “Ready Player One” is about finding secrets, which in film and video games are called ‘Easter Eggs.’ These Eggs will be hidden throughout the film. The book is full of 80s pop-culture references. Some of them are hidden. If you see the movie, try to find all the hidden references to movies, video games and music.

I’m always skeptical about upcoming book-to-movie adaptations because I never know if the movie will be as good or as faithful to the book. In Ready Player One’s case, Steven Spielberg is directing it, which could mean the movie will be good. He is a renowned director and has directed films such as “Jaws,” “ E.T.” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ernest Cline is a fantastic writer. He wrote another book called “ARMADA” which is about people using virtual reality-controlled drones to fight off an alien invasion in 2019.

Cline also wrote the screenplay for the movie FANBOYS, which is a story about Star Wars fans who go on a road trip to try to steal the plans for “Episode I: The Phantom Menace.”

This movie is coming out at a time when virtual reality headsets are in their technological infancy. Virtual Reality is actually becoming affordable and decent. In the future, we could have technology as cool as “Ready Player One.” We could also have an energy crisis like in the story. The future presented in Ernest Cline’s novel is both an interesting and grave one.

I recommend this movie and the book. If you don’t read the book, go see the movie. If you like VR stuff, like to play video games or if you simply like a good action film, go see Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.” I have high expectations for this film.