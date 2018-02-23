28 animals seized in Industry home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A little over a month ago,McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala seized 22 dogs and six cats from a residence in Industry, IL.

On Monday, Jan. 29, Jessyca Amanda Cale, 34, of 302 E Brush Alley, Industry, IL, was arrested on misdemeanor warrant for animal cruelty. The seized animals were transferred to the McDonough County Animal Shelter causing them to nearly reach capacity.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker considered the conditions in the trailer to be poor. This statement was later confirmed by the Animal Shelter as they said the animals were living in very poor conditions. Staff at the shelter have seperated the sick animals from animals previously residing in the shelter to prevent any transferring of illnesses.

“Shelter staff has been working tirelessly to prevent the spread of any possible diseases from these 22 to any of our dogs and to treat current illness and return these dogs to a healthy state,”reads a post from the McDonough County Animal Shelter Facebook page. “Due to the risk of spreading any illness from the sick dogs to our healthy adoptable dogs, Shelter staff has placed all 22 dogs into quarantine where they will remain until we are 100 percent sure the risk of infecting any other dogs is gone. We have limited any interaction with these dogs to staff only.”

Eleven adult dogs, eleven puppies, and six cats were originally taken from the house however four dogs are believed to be pregnant, one however has been confirmed pregnant. Due to the ongoing court case involving the abuse and neglect of these animals they will not be up for adoption until the case is resolved.

“The defendant (Jessyca Cale) is set for a pre-trial conference on March 13, and a condition of her bond is that she cannot take in or possess any companion animals until further order of the court,” said Kwacala.

Cale however is seen to be innocent until proven guilty of all current charges. Cale’s inital bond was posted at $10,000; however, was lowered to $3,000, meaning her bail out was a balance of $300.

“We ask that the public, please be patient with us throughout this matter as we take the necessary precaution to ensure the health of all the animals in our care, as well as in the county,” reads the McDonough County Animal Shelter Facebook page. “So when visiting the shelter, please understand that we are not currently allowing the public to view or interact with these 22 dogs. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may present, and we thank you for your understanding.”