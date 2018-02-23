Animals can help you live a better life

Many people are starting to find out that emotional support animals are a vital part of their daily lives, as a person who finds much comfort and entertainment from animals this sounds like pure happiness.

A person acquiring an emotional support animal must be considered emotionally disabled, this must be diagnosed and confirmed by a therapist or psychiatrist. In that case, this allows a person to have a licensed animal to provide emotional support for them. In order to get a license for your animal to be legally allowed in certain places, you will have to register them and have them checked for diseases as well as make sure they receive their shots and any other procedures needed.

Animals play a large role in people’s daily lives. Moving to a new place where animals are not typically allowed can be a tough adjustment. Such as moving into a residence hall or any apartment that does not allow pets, many people can find that their daily lives change dramatically. It has been said that animals do help those who suffer from anxiety and depression, find comfort and a stress relief from their pets. Some people have a hard time adjusting to their life on campus, or even off campus when they come to college, as they can feel lost and lonely at times. Animals are able to ease the feeling of loneliness and their needs help satisfy their owner by giving them a sense of companionship and value needed in order to survive. Having something to take care of gives a person a sense of purpose, the animal can reciprocate by giving emotional support.

One of the handful of students here at Western, Sammy, has an emotional support animal in her dorm room, a pet rat named Javier. After seeing many different people in charge of housing and dining services, she took her rat to the animal hospital to have Javier checked and approved to live at Tanner Hall with her. This process took several months but she realized that Javier is such an important part of her life that it was worthwhile. She receives a lot of attention from other students since it’s unusual to see someone with a pet rat, let alone in a residence hall here at Western. Javier is described to be humorous and entertaining as he likes to climb all over his cage and enjoys french fries from McDonald’s. Sammy can’t imagine what her daily life would be like if she did not have Javier living with her.

Personally I think emotional support animals are a unique concept and are often overlooked. We do not realize how important our pets are in our daily lives until we move to a new place without them. As a person with two animals at home and has grown up with several animals through the years, I will always have a pet (or two) with me since they have made my life much more interesting than it would be if I did not have them.