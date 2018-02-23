Try out a new dating experience

Monday mornings may be a pain in the butt, but Monday nights are the best time of the week, because of the show “The Bachelor” The main goal of this show is for the eligible bachelor or bachelorette to find love, from a pool of different men or women that the producers have picked for them, based off of their profiles. As the weeks go by, a few men or women get eliminated based on the bachelors or bachelorettes preference and connection with the contestants.

On Feb. 22, Phi Sigma Sigma hosted their annual Phi-Singled Out philanthropy event, which resembled the hit TV show “The Bachelor.” Unfortunately, Phi Singled Out does not have their own TV show so the philanthropy event took place in one night. This successful philanthropy event hosted by the Phi Sigmas helped raise over $800 towards a scholarship fund for a lucky social work major.

Not only was the event successful by raising money, it was also successful with helping people find love. Although the event resembles the show, it has some personal touches to make the philanthropy event unique. To start off, the contestants have no clue who the bachelor or bachelorette looks like. Having the bachelor or bachelorette hidden keeps the game exciting and thrilling.

The bachelor or bachelorette gets to ask a variety of questions that the contestant answers based on their personal preference, for example, do you prefer sweet or salty? The contestants then move to their preferred side representing their likes in hopes that the bachelor or bachelorette has the same taste as them. Soon after the bachelor reveals which side he chooses, he eliminates the contestants with the opposite answer. As the number of contestants get smaller, the bachelor has the chance to ask more specific questions that may lead to the ultimate decision such as are you a St. Louis Blues or Chicago Blackhawks fan?

After thinking long and hard, the bachelor chooses someone they believe they are most compatible with based off of the questions answered by the contestants, not by the looks. This event, and events like it help people get to know each other in a positive way by revealing interesting facts that usually do not come up in a simple conversation.

The event promotes a dating lifestyle that is not merely based on looks but on similarities and personality. Today in society we are all very focused on the looks of one another rather than what truly matters which is personality. How many times have you “swiped left” on someone’s Tinder profile because they just did not look like your type? Who knows, maybe that person who doesn’t look like your type is exactly your type. Because we are so focused on the looks of an individual we don’t realize the great aspects someone holds within.

As a group of young adults, we should focus on promoting healthy dating. With a healthy dating lifestyle, relationships are happier as well as last longer.