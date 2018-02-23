Gun control won’t do anything

After the recent school shooting in Florida, the push for gun reforms is back on the rise. Just like after Sandy Hook back in 2012, and Columbine in 1999, many of the survivors and victims’ families are speaking out to try to turn the governments attention to the gun control issue.

Yesterday, President Trump, VP Pence, and Education Secretary DeVos all met with a small handful of the survivors and their parents to hear their concerns about the gun control laws in the United States. During this meeting, they pleaded for stricter gun control in an attempt to try to lower mass violence in American Schools. I agree that making it more difficult for teens to get access to firearms is a must, but increasing gun control for all of the United States is not necessary.

When it comes to teenagers accessing a firearm and shooting up a school, there is a lot more going on than just them being able to get their hands on the weapon. According to the American Counseling Association, large percentages of the country’s past school shooters have had a history of being severely bullied, attempting suicide, or having a mental illness. In 2013, 78 percent of the United States past school shooters have made suicide attempts before actually opening up any violence to their school. Of the past shooters as well, 61 percent had a documented history of experiencing extreme depression symptoms.

Depression and suicide attempts are a big issue among American teens and if these started to become more strongly addressed than there is a high chance we could see the rate of school shootings decrease as well.

The American Counseling Association also reported that of the school shooters, 71 percent were known to have been victims of bullying. Going off of that, 87 percent of school shooters from the years 2015 and earlier had even left behind evidence that they were previously victims of extreme bullying. Based off of these statistics, there are tons of underlying problems besides gun control that need addressed if we are wanting to reduce our mass violence.

In response to so many people speaking out about gun reforms, Trump has recently proposed the idea of allowing teachers in schools to be armed in an effort to increase school safety. I personally think this is a wonderful idea. Increasing gun control will not stop people from finding a way to get ahold of weapons. Take the UK for example, according to listverse.com, since the UK has enacted a Second Firearms Act of 1997 and eliminated all handgun civilian ownership and sale, the intentional homicide and murder rates have actually increased. People began killing others by other means including fire, poison, and knives, or they simply found ways around the gun laws to get their hands on firearms. If someone wants to cause harm to people, they will find a way whether there are stricter gun control laws or not. At least if people are allowed to have firearms they can protect themselves from these kind of people.

I think by allowing teachers to be armed while in the schools it could deter students from bringing in weapons to schools. It will also make the teachers feel safer while at work. If every teacher was armed while at the school it would also allow them to be able to protect the other students in the case a shooter was to enter the school.

When it comes to mass violence there is a lot more to address than just trying to make guns harder to get access to. If we want to lower the rate of school shooting, we need to begin by addressing the reasons these individuals feel the need to go on these shooting rampages at all. Stricter gun control will do nothing when it comes to stopping someone who already has their mind made up on wanting to kill.