It’s time for sensible gun control

It is pretty obvious that the topic of gun violence can become a heated discussion, especially with the recent Florida situation. Seventeen lives lost, and many more injured due to a school shooting that happened on Feb. 14, 2018, in Florida.

This massive school shooting is one of the top ten deadliest mass shootings in America to date. It’s very sad that there have been so many shootings in the last few years. There was the Vegas shooting a while back which was the largest mass shooting to date. We can’t forget about the Orlando Nightclub shooting. There are so many more statistics and so many more shootings, but there are several things that these shootings have in common.

The people who committed these crimes were able to purchase the guns legally. How they got the guns is a different story, but the point is that they were able to get the guns in the first place and were able to successfully plan out the mass shootings. The sad thing is that I don’t necessarily think that guns should be banned from America completely, but the people who are able to conceal guns should have to pass way more background checks and psychological or mental evaluations.

Yes, there is the popular phrase, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” but that is part of the problem with America today. That phrase may be true, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t taking the 2nd Amendment way too far. There have been more mass shootings in the last decade than there have ever been. If the NRA and government were more strict on these conceal laws, things might change around here.

I’m sure people will still find their way to commit shootings as they would with any other illegal act, but I feel like if the conceal and carry law was a bit more strict, it would be easier to regulate and prevent future mass shootings.

The problem with the government is that they’re not opening their eyes and seeing the real problem. I’m not sure how many mass shootings it will take for them to figure out how to put their foot forward and fix this crisis. People should not be allowed to carry and conceal any form of a hand or machine gun unless they pass a psychological exam.

There are lots of criminals out there who could get the insanity plea in court. You should not let someone who is mentally unstable conceal and carry any type of weapon ever. You don’t know when they will have a bad day, or when they’ll be triggered by something. You don’t know what is building up inside of them or what could set them off.

Yes, people may kill people, but I believe it is a lot easier to think about killing someone when the most deadliest weapon is able to be carried around freely in certain states. I believe that America needs to be more strict with their conceal and carry law. We have the right to bear arms, but the government needs to open their eyes and realize how many mass shootings have occured. If we don’t do something, people are going to keep dying.