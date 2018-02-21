Necks looking to rebound after loss

MACOMB, ILL. — The women of Purple and Gold are looking to get back on the right track after a tough loss to the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits (22-5, 11-1 Summit) by a score of 70-42.

Head coach J.D Gravina and the Leathernecks are hoping the upcoming game Thursday against the North Dakota State University Bison (9-17, 2-10 Summit) is different. Even after the loss, the Leathernecks are sitting comfortably in 3rd place in the Summit league standings as they lead the 4th place University of Denver Pioneers (16-12, 7-6 Summit) by two games in the loss column, heading into Thursday’s night game against the Bison.

At 19-8 overall, they look to take advantage of a struggling Bison team for the second time this year. In their previous meeting, the Leathernecks won rather easily, 97-72 in the comforts of Western Hall. Western was on fire from a three point range in this game hitting on 19 of their 40 attempts. This assault was led by senior guard Michelle Farrow, who posted career highs in points with 25 and three pointers with seven. The 19 threes the Leathernecks hit against the Bison on Jan. 27 was also a season high for the team.

For the Leathernecks to have success, the recipe should be more of the same. Get the ball to their shooters and allow them to dominate the game as they did the first time around. Leathernecks leading scorer, senior guard Emily Clemens, never got going in the first meeting, finishing with nine points, though she did add eight assists. If she is up to her usual tricks Thursday, the Lady Bison will have a difficult time matching up with the Purple and Gold. She’s also looking to bounce back after a disappointing senior day performance, so the Bison could be in for a long night.

Senior guard Morgan Blummer and junior guard Taylor Higginbotham will also be key factors to the game plan as they always are.

They were solid in the team’s first meeting, Blummer hit five threes and ended the night with 19 points, Higginbotham added 18. The Leathernecks defense was also stifling in this game. They forced 21 turnovers in the matchup while only coughing up the ball nine times, this lead to a 25-4 advantage in scoring for the Leathernecks. The defense and shooting should get Western to their 20th victory of the season, which would mark Coach Gravina’s first time having back to back 20 win seasons since joining the program in 2012, after getting his first last year.

The Bison are hoping that the travel to Fargo, North Dakota will have some effect on their opponents. The Leathernecks are just 8-5 on the road this season compared to an impressive 11-3 at home. While NDSU is only 6-6 at home, their 2-10 road record shows they play their best basketball with the crowd in Fargo behind them. Bison head coach Maren Walseth knows that the key to beating the Purple and Gold would be to rebound well again, as they were able to outrebound Western 38-31 in meeting number one. Walseth also knows to get Sarah and Reilly Jacobson (no relation) going early. The sophomore duo are the two leading scorers for the squad. Sarah Jacobson was the lone Bison with more than 15 points the last time the two teams played, as she went for 26 while hitting six of her nine three point attempts. Reilly Jacobson struggled shooting that night but still added 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The teams will tip off at 7 p.m. in Fargo, N.D. on Thursday inside the Scheels Arena. The game can be viewed on ESPN3, or heard on radio via Leathernecks Sports Network

