Vote for a middle class candidate

With the primary election day set for March 20th, campaigns all across the state are kicking into high gear. Most notable among these campaigns is that of JB Pritzker, a Democratic hopeful for governer.

Just last week, Pritzker put in another $7 million to his own campaign, bringing his total spending in this election to $56 million. I don’t think I’m alone when I say that’s too much money for one person to be able to put into a campaign.

It is absurd that someone who has literally zero qualifications or experience in governance would think to try and buy a governership position. But realistically thinking, it’s not really that absurd. Our president did just that. And so did our governor. And people acted surprised when people with no experience in governing turned out to be terrible at it.

So why then are so many democrats in Illinois supporting Pritzker? The answer is fairly simple. He has a lot of money, and he is using that to buy the most TV commercial spots and Youtube ads. The big endorsements he has gotten have all been from organizations he just happened to have donated large amounts of money to.

To me, that seems like an unfair election. But everything he has done has been totally legal, at least in terms of campaign finance. The problem with American elections is that there is too much money involved. Campaigns aren’t about taking positions that voters want. They are about raising and spending as much money as you can.

JB Pritzker will never attempt to change that system. He benefits from it, so why would he even bother. Only one candidate in this elections has not only promised to get money out of politics, but has actually outlined a plan to do so, as well as funded his entire campaign through small donations from Illinois families.

That candidate is Daniel Biss. He is a senator from the 9th district, and has seven years of experience in the legislature. He is also middle class. He hasn’t been accepting donations from a bunch of rich friends. In other words he hasn’t been bought.

He has laid out a plan to fix Illinois, not just return to the place we were at before Bruce Rauner became governor. He has recieved endorsements from Our Revolution and MoveOn.org, two organizations dedicated to getting money out of politics and ensuring fair and free elections for all Americans.

He has also taken a stance against not only Rauner, but against Mike Madigan. He understand’s that Illinois’ problems extend beyond the past four years. So if you are a registered Democrat or Independent, take some time on March 20th to consider what kind of Illinois you want to live in. Do you want to continue living in a state dominated by the wealthy? Or do you want the power to return to the middle class?