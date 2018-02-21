Videos are hit or miss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a letter to the editor published on Jan. 31, Faculty Senate Chair Steve Rock made a point pertaining to Student Member to the Board of Trustees Wil Gradle’s position on the use of videos inside the classroom.

“Trustee Gradle allegedly stated: ‘professors excessively use videos and presentations to teach students the material as opposed to traditional lectures,’” Rock said. “I surmise that most undergraduate students actually find videos and presentations a welcome method to present course material. In today’s best practices for teaching, a variety of approaches are suggested rather than just lecturing to accommodate students’ different learning styles.”

I believe Rock has missed the point of Gradle’s concerns. Yes, a variety of methods should be used to present material because not everyone learns the same way.

But while videos can be a strong supplement to course material, relying heavily on video presentations that either echo what the lecturer has stated or to replace teaching altogether is an issue that does need to be talked about.

This semester, I have two professors that have relied on videos inside the classroom. One has used videos in a way that I think everyone can agree is a “best practice” as Rock said, while the other has me questioning why I invested my money in their class in the first place.

My “History of Modern Japan” course, taught by Febe Pamonag, is an example of how videos should be used in the classroom. Pamonag uses videos to present information in a meaningful way, showing material that you cannot replicate through a traditional lecture such as art, music and iconography that embodies Japanese history and culture.

But she doesn’t just show the video. The video is accompanied with discussion, and the videos add information that isn’t restating what the lecture presents, nor does it present information that could easily be explained through lecture by the professor, and many times, such as with films, the material isn’t readily available to students on the internet without a cost barrier.

In another class, however, I would not consider the usage of videos to be a “best practice.” In this class, the professor utilizes videos that are easily available to students outside of the classroom through YouTube, and no discussion follows. There have been multiple days this semester where the class begins, the professor clicks play and then clicks stop when the class ends.

Each three-credit hour course I take costs $1,128.27. YouTube videos cost nothing, and I can at least watch them from the comfort of my bed.

If there wasn’t an attendance policy in that class (which is a separate article for another time, kudos to College of Business and Technology Senator Amanda Wrenn for starting a conversation on another important issue though), I would not show up. If 50 minutes of YouTube videos can constitute a college level class, then I’m just as qualified to be a professor as anyone else with internet access.

I mentioned earlier that I agree with Rock that a variety of teaching methods does make for an ideal classroom. But I wouldn’t call a class that relies on videos to present all the information as teaching, just like how I wouldn’t call sitting a young child in front of a television all day parenting.

Videos can be useful, and in many cases a “best practice,” when the curriculum calls for it. But I didn’t pay for YouTube, I paid for an educational experience from an academic expert.