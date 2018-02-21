Stop trying to politicize our national symbols

Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at the NBA all-star game was the worst rendition I’ve ever heard. She looked like she was drunk. She seemed like she wanted to put her own pop star spin on it. The national anthem shouldn’t be like that. The national anthem should be a time to honor our country. Joy Reid, host of AM Joy on MSNBC, said on twitter that the anthem should be “soaring but hard to sing …war focused …set to the tune of an old English drinking song …marred by a third verse attacking enslaved men for daring to fight for freedom. One thing it is NOT is a sexy lounge song. Nope.”

They hired Fergie to provide the service of singing the national anthem for the game. There’s expectations that come with that. Once she accepted the money, she was obligated to perform the national anthem up to the standards and expectations of the NBA. And by not rendering that service she, in essence, cheats the NBA out of their money. She drew attention away from the game and capitalized her service for her own agenda.

Her agenda could have been to make a political statement. If she did, this is controversial. It could be related to the people who knelt during the national anthem. I think people should still sing the national anthem and stand up for it. Even though I do not like the president, I think the spirit of America, and the idea of America is still present in the hearts of the people. This is a strange time for our country. When people believe the president doesn’t know what he’s doing, they think kneeling for the pledge of allegiance will make a statement. I think people should stand up and sing well because we should all be patriotic, even during trying times.

“This was a good example of someone trying to make the national anthem all about her rather than being a part of a long held patriotic tradition. It was not an American Idol audition. She exceeded her personal fowl (sic) limit and should have been escorted out of the building,” a comment made on YouTube by user RSVPini. They are right because the national anthem is a patriotic song, not a sexy one. If a pop star sings it, they should sing it the right way.

Usually, the song is supposed to be apolitical. This rendition by Fergie has a hint of political action. There needs to be a lot of political action, but not during a sports game. The political action should be saved for other public events.

Fergie should be ashamed. She let down the nation. In the midst of all this tension across the country she shouldn’t walk up to the microphone and make a fool of herself. The basketball players were trying to hold in laughter. Her performance was really funny, yet cringe worthy at the same time. The national anthem is something to be respected and shouldn’t be ‘fergalicious.