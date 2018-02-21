Politicians are loyal to party, not people

Things around the world have been a little dark and depressing lately so I thought I would talk about a nice story of friendship. A few days ago, President Trump endorsed long time friend Mitt Romney for the soon to be vacated Utah Senate seat. The former Massachusetts governor hopes to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch.

This is not the first time President Trump has had nice things to say about his buddy Romney. Back when Trump was still running for president, he called Romney “one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics,” referring to his 2012 presidential election loss to President Obama. Trump also endorsed Romney for that election as well.

While President Trump is famous for his love-hate relationships with literally everyone he encounters, this feels like it’s more of a political party move rather than two old buddies supporting each other.

This is not the first time at all we’ve seen political relationships completely flip like this over a short period of time. Another early Trump critic was Speaker of the House Paul Ryan who spoke out against Trump during the primary and still critiqued him after he had received the nomination. It wasn’t until Trump was sworn in as president that Speaker Ryan seemed to be on good terms with him and supported his presidency.

In fact many GOP critics of Trump became goody goody with him after he won the election. Ben Carson happily accepted a cabinet position for something I’m not entirely sure he’s qualified for unless you use Trump’s logic. Chris Christie was an avid opposer of Trump’s in the primaries, but once he dropped from the race he followed the future commander in chief like a lost puppy.

Unfortunately this issue is one of the few things that both parties support. Despite significant evidence that the Democratic primary results were tampered with, Bernie Sanders supported Hillary Clinton’s nomination and election campaign, even though he had way more support. He also polled better against Trump than Clinton did, but the party had picked their candidate before the Iowa caucuses had even started. This by no means is the only time loyalty has quickly changed in the Democratic Party either. So what’s the issue?

Politicians are blindly loyal to their respective parties, both in Washington and across the country. There is usually not enough support for independent and third party candidates so politicians are forced to pick red or blue.

The issue this creates is that instead of doing what they believe or what’s best for the country, they do what is best for their party and control of their seat. This leads to a constant power struggle and territory war and makes Washington look more like the set of “West Side Story” and less like a government.

We need politicians who will support what they believe and not get caught up in the snapping and dance numbers. We don’t need politicians to be friendly, we need them to grow spines.