SGA prepares for election season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., the Student Government Association held their weekly meeting in the Capital Room of the University Union to discuss topics ranging from elections to allocating resources for apparel.

During the Legislative Session, General Election Regulations were discussed being that Spring Elections of 2018 were approaching. SGA Attorney General Kelly Rodgers presented the rules and regulations to the legislative body explaining new revisions.

Big changes include: candidates may now share why they are running for the perspective position, decreases in signatures needed by President and Vice President candidates, and an increase in the amount of signatures needed for the Senator at Large position.

“Last year candidates were not allowed to speak on their position on why they were running,” Rodgers said. “This year it allows them a little more flexibility, so when a student asks them why they are running for said position, they can elaborate on that.”

In last year’s election, students running for the President or Vice president positions were required to attain 500 signatures from their peers showing their support. This year Rodgers plans to lower the signature rate back down to the previous 300 needed.

“Talking to those who ran last year, even with the amount of time they had, it was difficult for them to get 500 signatures,” said Rodgers. “Lowering it back down to 300 should make it easier to get signatures.”

In addition, the Senator at Large position will have an increase of signatures needed from 50 to 75. Rodgers explains that this is intended to deter any potential candidates to run for the position, which is why the signature count was only raised by 25.

“They represent the student body here at Western, so they should be talking to as many students as possible,” said Rodgers.

Changes such as petitioning to organizations that meet outside of the University Union have also been made. Candidates are now free to speak on behalf of their position and reasons for running at various organizations in efforts to gain supporters. This includes but is not limited to all organizations within the Office of Student Activities. Candidates however so have to go through appropriate channels such as organizations presidents to gain access to such petitioning efforts.

Tuesday night’s general assembly also discussed allocation of funds to purchase T-shirts with the SGA logo and reward winners of the “Western Illinois University Student Government Student of the Month Program.”

“We are looking to get t-shirts for SGA members to have as almost a uniform that we can wear when we have events like ‘Lunch time with Leaders’,” said author of SGA Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.009 and Director of Finance Nicole Viveros. “This way we can look a lot more unified when making public appearances.”

Student Government Association President, Grant Reed, spoke on behalf of Vice President Samir Almhiemid’s bill to reward students who receive the Student Government of the Month.

“A monetary reward of 25 dollars to their Rocky Dollar account will be dispersed, they can buy food or laundry,” said Reed. “ We thought it was just a bit more utilitarian for them.”