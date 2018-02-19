Softball unable to find a win on the road

Boiling Springs, N.C.— The Western Illinois softball team hit the road this weekend to play in their second tournament of the season. Gardner-Webb University hosted the tournament and the four teams participating were GWU, Eastern Illinois University, Western Carolina University and Western Illinois University. The Purple and Gold were unable to find a win this weekend and fell to 2-7 overall on the season.

The Leathernecks started their series on Friday against Eastern Illinois and lost by a score of 6-1. It was a slow start for both teams with no runs being scored until the third inning. The Panthers held the Purple and Gold to no hits until the fifth inning. Freshman pitcher Abby Carlin was able to connect the bat with the ball and singled through the left side of the infield.

However, Western remained scoreless until the sixth inning when junior pitcher Payton Abbot hit a single to center field. Sophomore fielder Halle Hollatz also hit a single to the left side of the field. Following the two hits, Abbot advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and was brought home by a single from senior outfielder Sam Ralphs.

The second game for the Purple and Gold was also on Friday and Western Illinois fell to Gardner-Webb 6-0. The Runnin’ Bulldogs got an early lead with one run in the first inning. They then got two more runs in the fourth inning and another three runs in the sixth inning. Although scoreless, the Leathernecks had some opportunities with players on base but unfortunately those runners were left stranded.

The tournament continued on Sunday where Western was set to play both Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb. The Leathernecks lost to the Catamounts of Western Carolina 1-0. There were no runs scored until the sixth inning. Once again, the Purple and Gold had no trouble getting players on base but just were not able to get the runners home. Junior pitcher Megan Lotarski had quite the game. She recorded seven strikeouts in six innings, with five hits and one earned run.

In their second game of the day, Gardner-Webb defeated Western Illinois 10-1. The Runnin’ Bulldogs had a strong start and scored six runs in the first inning. The Leathernecks were able to get a run in the third but it was not enough momentum to get them the win.

The tournament concluded on Sunday with another game against Eastern Illinois. The Purple and Gold fell by a score of 4-0. The Panthers got the early lead scoring two runs in the first inning and then closed the game with another two runs in the sixth inning. Junior pitcher Emily Ira had two strikeouts in the second inning and Hollatz lead the team with two hits on the game.

Next up for the Purple and Gold is the UTC Frost Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Western Illinois will compete against the University of Tennessee at Martin, Western Michigan University, Alabama State University, Southeast Missouri State University, and the University of Evansville. The tournament will be next weekend, Feb. 23rd-25th.