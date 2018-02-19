Marching towards March Madness

Finally, college basketball fans are nipping at the heels of the best month of the year. We are just a couple Sundays away from Selection Sunday, and seeing who is in and who is out. However, there are already teams that are under the radar who are ready to shock the world.

The typical perennial power houses like Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA are all seemingly irrelevant to win a national championship this season. Kentucky is barely ranked, North Carolina will not be able to repeat, and UCLA is shipping their players to Lithuania. This sets the stage for my sleepers to come make their own Final Four run.

The four teams that I believe will end up in San Antonio and play in the Final Four are Duke, Xavier, Michigan State and Oklahoma. I understand that the bracket is not even out yet, and a lot of things have to fall into place for these teams to end up on the right parts of the bracket to make this work, but these teams fit the storyline to make a run.

Duke is a scary team down the stretch. They have lost a couple games lately, but they have a young star in Marvin Bagley who will be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, a seasoned veteran that has a lot to prove in Grayson Allen and the most winningest coach in Duke’s history. Allen has already won a national championship as a freshman and he knows how to win on the biggest stage. They will be a team that I pick to take back to Durham.

Xavier is going to be the team with a chip on their shoulder. Last year they were an 11 seed in the tournament and made a run to the Elite 8 and were bounced by Gonzaga. Now, the Musketeers are ranked 4th, but nobody is giving them any credit or really a chance to win the tournament. Xavier is going to make a run that their program has been on the brink of for the past decade.

The next team is my favorite to win it all. To fight through all the rounds of the tournament, you have to get hot at the right times, and that is just what the Spartans are doing. Michigan State has won ten straight games and are ranked 2nd in the country, behind the University of Virginia. They also have one of the best forwards in the NCAA in Miles Bridges and one of the best coaches in college basketball with Tom Izzo. I also think that the scandal going on right now will be fuel to the fire for the Spartans. The Big Ten powerhouse has a lot of issues going on right now dealing with the Larry Nassar scandal, which will either help or give them extra motivation or it could be a distraction to their squad. March will help us see what the Spartans are made of.

Lastly, I think Oklahoma can make a run. The Sooners have not been playing well, but they have the best player in the country, Trae Young. Young is a lights out shooter that is literally a threat the second he steps across the half court. The Sooners have fallen down the ranks and are twenty-third right now. Young and the Sooners have to figure it out before their conference tournament or they will be in trouble.

The Final Four is not why we love March Madness though; fans love March Madness for the upsets and Cinderella stories that happen every single year. Watch out for North Carolina State and Alabama.

NC State has taken down UNC, Clemson and Duke. They will be a low ranked team, if they make the tournament, but they do not shy away from playing top tier competition.

Alabama is a gritty team that is well coached. Avery Johnson has coached Collin Sexton to be one of the toughest players in the country and it will show in March. They have knocked off three ranked teams already, and one of those teams being Oklahoma. Alabama is a football school, but they will be this years Cinderella team for hoops.