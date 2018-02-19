Don’t get sick this flu season

Does anyone else feel like sickness is everywhere? No matter where I go on campus I see people coughing, sneezing, blowing their nose, etc. These are all the signs of someone being sick. If you are that sick person, please stay home. No one else wants to catch your germs, and get sick. It is not fun for any of us. But if you do encounter someone who is sick, here is how you can prevent that happening to you.

First, wash your hands. It is okay to use hand sanitizer sometimes, but please make sure you wash your hands multiple times a day! Think of all the things you touch that others have touched as well. Door knobs, elevator buttons, railings on the stairs, and no one knows how often everyday things are cleaned off. I am not what people would call a germaphobe, but when it comes to my health I want to do everything I can to ensure I do not get sick.

Second thing I would suggest is a vitamin called Echinacea; it is made specifically to boost your immune system. I have been taking this vitamin on and off for the last few years and it has done miracles. I only take it when someone close to me is sick or if I start to feel sick. It is very helpful and it works. The benefits of this vitamin are amazing and it only costs $4 at Walmart. Believe me, I hate taking vitamins just as much as anyone else does, but I hate being sick more.

The next thing I would recommend is to eat healthy! I am sure that everyone has heard “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but any fruits and vegetables will do the trick. When your body feels good you are less prone to sickness. It’s easy to eat a salad here and there and give up junk food! I am not saying to cut everything unhealthy out of your life. It is still okay to enjoy some chocolate, just eat more fruits and vegetables! You will thank yourself later!

Lastly I would stress that getting enough sleep is very important for your health as well. As college students, it might be hard to get eight hours of sleep every night. We all have different schedules, and we all know how many hours of sleep is a healthy amount, but without it your immune system becomes weaker if it is exposed to sickness. So go to bed at a decent time and maybe take a nap if you have time.

I realize that these are things that we’ve heard of our entire lives, but with the awful flu season we have had, it is important to do everything we can to stay healthy. Not only for your health, but for others too. We should all make these adjustments in our daily lives. Stay healthy and be aware of your surroundings, flu season is almost over!