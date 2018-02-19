Black Panther ‘King of the Box Office’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The movie “Black Panther” was a redefining moment in the history of Marvel Comics and the African American community. Black Panther sets the stage for African American movies and plays to come. Set mostly in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, the movie features not only the first mostly black ensemble cast in superhero-film history, but also an all-female royal guard and a brilliant female engineer. The film was centered around the Black Panther who was an African prince turned king.

T’Challa (Black panther) is preparing for his coronation day, which includes a potential challenge — through ritual combat — from any of Wakanda’s five tribes, as well as a sacred ceremony in which he officially becomes the nation’s Black Panther.

After he takes the throne, intelligence surfaces that notorious arms dealer Ulysses Klaue has stolen a vibranium artifact from the British Museum T’Challa takes his top warrior and goes to defeat Klaue, but soon finds out he wasn’t the one after him but also an old enemy who want him dead.

Overall this movie was a superhero drama like no other with amazing actors. The movie came out Thursday night and made $25 million from that night alone. The movie was such a success because of its great storytelling told by director Coogler and writer Joe Robert Cole.

It’s also one of Marvel’s top superhero movies because of its powerful acting and story line. The actors that were chosen for this film were well known people who fit best for the role they took on. “Black Panther,” an adaptation of the iconic comic book, proves to be more than worth the wait.

“This lush, impressively well-acted film, about an African king learning how best to marshal the superpowers with which he’s been endowed, comes draped in anticipation, not only from hard core fans of the source material, but also from film goers already steeped in breathless hype.” Said Ann Hornaday. (Washington post) Many people thought of this movie as making history.

“After half a century in the pages of Marvel Comics, the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) finally gets his own movie. “ said Walt Disney Pictures