The Doctor is a time lady?

On July 16, 2017, history was made as the BBC announced the 13 incarnation of The Doctor.

For the first time ever the title character would be played by a woman. Doctor Who is the longest-running science fiction series in television history with 840 episodes.

Doctor Who started in 1963 and since then the character of The Doctor has been a household name. The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey, who travels throughout space and time in a police box (TARDIS).

As a Time Lord, the Doctor is able to regenerate upon death. This plot device was created when the first Doctor, William Hartnell was no longer able to play the character due to his health. Since then there have been many different portrayals of the Doctor.

In the Lore of Doctor Who it had been established that a Time Lord could regenerate 12 times, but when Matt Smith (the 11th Doctor) was leaving the show. They found a way to restart his regeneration cycles.

When Jodi Whittaker was announced as the 13th Doctor it got a mixed reaction. Some people thought it was awesome and they looked forward to seeing what it was going to be like.

While others did not like it because they said the Doctor should be male like always.

Many of which stated that Doctor Who was getting too politically correct and it will be the end of the series.

I’m actually excited about the prospect of the Doctor being a female. The Doctor has been male his whole life over 2 thousand years.

I think being a woman for the first time will cause some awkward and comedic moments.

Some people have the belief that Time Lords can’t change their sex when they regenerate. But if you look at some of the clues that have been given throughout the last few series (seasons) of Doctor Who you would see that it’s not that surprising.

The first clue that a Time Lord could potentially turn into another sex was Matt Smith’s first appearance as the doctor.

On the Doctor Who New Years Day Special episode: The End of Time, he had just regenerated and was getting a feel for his new body he says, “Legs, I’ve still got legs, good. Arms, hands, ooh, fingers, lots of fingers. Ears, yes, eyes too. Nose, I’ve had worse. Chin, blimey. Hair… I’m a girl! No, no! I’m not a girl. And still not ginger”.

There have been other indications that a Time Lord could change sex. In a six-minute special, leading up to the 50 anniversary special, the eighth doctor was allowed to choose the appearance of his next incarnation.

A female was one of the options but he stayed a male. The Doctor also mentioned that he had a friend that went through at least two female incarnations.

There were other indications most notably when the Master (the Doctor’s nemesis) returned as Missy, short for Mistress.

This was also met with some criticism. Jodi Whittaker made her debut as the Doctor on the Christmas special this past Christmas.

The new season will begin in late 2018 with ten episodes on BBC America (in the States).

The possibility of how a Time Lady will interact with others and how she will interact with things from her past is an exciting prospect that I for one am really looking forward to.