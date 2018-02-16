Softball hits the road to North Carolina

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Boiling Springs, N.C. — The Western Illinois softball team is headed to North Carolina this weekend to play in the Gardner-Webb Tournament. The Leathernecks are currently 2-2 in the season after participating in the Bradley Tournament this past weekend where they faced teams such as the University of Washington and SaintLouis University.

The softball team started their trek for Boiling Springs on Wednesday and will travel nearly 800 miles to play in the Runnin’ Bulldogs Softball Tournament. They will play a total of five games this weekend.

The Purple and Gold will start the tournament with a double-header on Friday. The first game is against Eastern Illinois University at 11 a.m. The Panthers are currently 2-3 on the season. The second game of the series will be against Gardner-Webb University, the host of the tournament. This game is set for 1 p.m. GWU is 3-3 overall and this will be their first game of the tournament.

On Saturday, Western Illinois will have two more games, the first game is against Creighton University at 9 a.m. The Bluejays are 3-2. Their next game that day will be against Western Carolina University. WCU will start their season at the tournament so they currently hold a record of 0-0. Then on Sunday, Feb. 18, the Leathernecks will face the Panthers of Eastern Illinois to wrap up their tournament.

The Purple and Gold are off to a good start this season. The team recorded a .304 batting average in their first tournament of the season. Senior infielder Kelsey Marlow led the team with a .417 batting average and sophomore Halle Hollatz was behind her at .385.

Freshman pitcher Abby Carlin made her debut as a Leatherneck playing 10 of the 23-overall innings for Western Illinois. She recorded a 3.50 ERA and gave up two extra-base hits.

Head coach Beth Golitko earned her first career win as a coach as well. Golitko was named head coach of the softball team in December. She has spent nine years around the Leathernecks as a player, graduate assistant, andassistant coach.

“I’m very excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead the Western Illinois softball program. I would like to thank Matt Tanney and the entire administration for giving me this chance and for their support,” said Golitko. “I have been in the Purple and Gold for over nine years and it is so exciting to be at the helm of Leatherneck Softball. I believe in this team and this program and I can’t wait to continue the winning tradition at Western Illinois.”

The Leathernecks went 22-32 overall in the 2017 season but were 11-7 in conference play. They were picked second in the Summit League preseason poll which was announced on Feb. 1. Junior pitcher Emily Ira and Marlow were placed on the league’s preseason ‘Players to Watch’ list.

twitter: hayfourrr