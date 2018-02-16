Trade deadline revitalizes NBA season

The trade deadline in the NBA usually consists of a ton of bluffing about mega-deals but ends with role players getting moved for cash, however this year we witnessed shocking deal after shocking deal.

Whether it was the Cleveland Cavaliers dropping their entire roster off on the side of the road and picking up hitchhikers, or the Detroit Pistons going all in on the often-injured Blake Griffin, the deadline definitely did not lack excitement this year.

Teams just don’t trade for the fun of it, each team has a goal and most likely the trades we see before the deadline will put these teams a step closer to achieving their goals, at least they hope.

Let’s examine some of the deals and see the impact they will have on the rest of the season and upcoming playoffs.While everybody stalked the Cavs and their deals, I paid more attention to what Stan Van Gundy was brewing in Detroit. After acquiring Griffin days before the deadline, the Pistons still needed help on the wing. Hours before the deadline was up they took James Ennis III away from the struggling Memphis Grizzlies. The causal fan might blow this below the radar trade off, but this is a solid piece for the Pistons. His shooting, defense, athleticism and timely scoring should help the team get off the bench.

Ennis is averaging 10 points per game since joining the Pistons, which is a giant uptick from his season averages. They are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 28-29 record, but when this team starts to mesh, and their starting point guard Reggie Jackson returns from injury, I expect a playoff spot to be secured. They currently have a 6-3 record since the Griffin trade.

The New Orleans Pelicans also made a deal before the deadline to try and make a playoff push. They sent a first-round pick to Chicago and added Nikola Mirotic, who is averaging a career high in points with 16.5 and rebounds with 6.9 this season. This trade was made because of the season-ending injury to All-Star Center Demarcus Cousins. Mirotic is a stretch four that knocks down the three at a rate of 39 percent and puts the ball on the floor well enough to fit effortlessly next to their superstar Anthony Davis. Together they hope to keep the Pelicans steady in the tough Western Conference.

As of now they are tied for 7th with a 31-26 record. This will be a tight race, but I think with Mirotic and Davis the Pelicans can outlast the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz, and end the year in the playoffs. A first round exit is the most likely outcome but with the lack of success the Pelicans have had since the name switch, from their former Hornets moniker, a playoff berth should satisfy the organization. The trade will also serve as insurance for the future in the case that Cousins walks in a free agent this summer.

Before we get to the team that was most active on the trade deadline, lets turn our attention to teams that won’t make the playoffs, but made trades that will impact their future in a positive light. The Jazz moved Rodney Hood to the Cavs, clearing the way for their star rookie from Louisville Donovan Mitchell, who is currently leading them in scoring with 19.6 points per game.

The Lakers got back a first-round pick and Isaiah Thomas in the trade with the Cavs. Thomas an all-star and a great scorer will just be a rental for the Lakers. They are looking for cap space so they can make a run at signing Paul George and LeBron James. This trade helped them with that tremendously. As for Thomas expect him to be playing for his sixth team entering his eighth season next year, something you wouldn’t expect from a guy who averages 19 points per game and five assists for his career.

The New York Knicks passed on Emmanuel Mudiay in the 2015 draft in favor of Kristaps Porzingis. At the time New York fans were disgusted now the “Unicorn” is the most celebrated athlete in New York right now. Mudiay is a talented player and the Knicks finally got him three years later. He could be the George of the future, alongside rookie Frank Ntilikina who’s capable of playing shooting guard.

The Suns also are hoping they’ll get their point guard soon. They picked up Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick and a chuck of cash. Payton is currently averaging 13.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Magic are convinced after three and a half years that he is not their guy and refuse to pay him through a contract. The Suns think it will be a big pay-off as Payton continues to get better; he’s been averaging more than 20 points since joining the Suns.

The Cavs were the most active at the deadline, and their deals will also have the most affect on the playoffs. The “King James” led his squad through the first half of the season. However, nobody expected this much change.

This is probably the biggest turnover a roster has seen during a season in NBA history. The formula was rather simple though, bring in LA Lakers Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., and then add Jazz players, Rodney Hood and George Hill, and you have the perfect tailored made King James roster we’ve ever seen. Yes, they lost future Hall of Famer and James’ best friend Dwyane Wade along with an all-star point guard in Thomas among others, but neither of those players fit a James style offense. James is at his best when he has guards who can shoot, and men who can rebound, defend and shoot.

The proof is in the pudding because the Cavs are 3-0 since the deadline. In each of the wins they have blown their opponent out while also putting up at least 120 points. Everybody in the East is done. James will make his eighth straight final appearance with ease once again. This roster does not have the star power to beat the Warriors in a seven-game series, but I think the team will compete a lot better then from last year.

With all the mix-up that recently occurred, the playoffs will be intriguing again