Trump is not my kind of President

The 2016 election was a weird sight to see. You had Hilary Clinton against Donald Trump, the weirdest combo ever. On one hand, you have a woman with a lot going for her. She has experience and credibility, but was thrown under the bus because of the email scandal. Then you have Donald Trump, a reality show star and casino tycoon, who had no experience in politics. Fast forward to 2018 and he’s the current president of the United States.

Trump is the most incompetent, lousy commander in chief we have seen in our lifetime. His rhetoric is toxic, and at times racist. I would’ve impeached him after the comment he made about Haiti. If you have heard it, it’s one of the most racist statements from someone who is suppose to be leading our country.

His idea about the wall is really dumb. Once built, it will only buy people a couple seconds, or minutes at most at the checkpoint. Airplanes can fly over walls. Boats can sail around walls. The wall won’t stop illegal immigration at all.

I am not bashing the Republican Party. I would have been fine with Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz or Ben Carson.

Presidents shouldn’t set this kind of example for children, who are our future leaders. They shouldn’t say things like, “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” He was referring to Kim Jong Un. When he tweets this, he is threatening nuclear war to the whole world.

He hasn’t gotten much done in his first year. It’s probably because he spends his mornings watching Fox News, and tweeting throughout the day instead of focusing on his main priority of “Making America Great Again.” At this point in history, with all the stuff going on, the ruler of the free world shouldn’t be this lazy.

This president is ruining America’s reputation worldwide. People wonder if America is going down the tubes. It’s a strange and sad thing to see. Is politics a joke now?

There’s something fishy about it too. Russia definitely meddled in the 2016 election, and now the white house looks like it’s trying to hide something. Was there collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia? The FBI and Robert Mueller are investigating this now.

You may completely disagree with me. But hear me out; I think Trump is the worst president we’ve ever had. Obama was better. For example, when he gave speeches, he would pause once in a while to think about this impact of his words.

Trump just rambles, and if something he says is mean or racist, it doesn’t matter to him as long as it gets media coverage. George Bush was better too. At least Bush was a good leader. Trump is not my kind of president.