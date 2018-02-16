Be sure to value your friends

Being away at college and very far from your best friends makes one realize how special they really are and how much of an impat they make on you and your daily life.

With this being my first year in college, I had to learn how to let go of my old life in my hometown. I had lived there for 15 years, and went to school with the same people since I was 5 years old. Everyone knew each other because we all grew up together.

It was bittersweet realizing I would be surrounded by new people with different personalities I was not familiar with. It was a rude awakening to see the different kinds of people I’d be going to school with.

My best friend of 13 years who lived in my neighborhood had moved a few times throughout grade school, at first she moved five minutes away from her first house and ended up changing schools. My nine year old self thought that was hard, when she moved again this time it was 30 minutes away and I thought that was terrible.

Now we are in separate states and it has never felt more strange, but knowing that we have never failed to remain in contact has always made me happy.

It was the kind of friendship where even our parents would talk or hang out, and our siblings get along as we did everything together. They were even included on family vacations.

My best friend introduced me to a great group of girls that I can always come home to. The summers were the best and I always looked forward to being with these crazy people, driving down Route 59 at 2 a.m. with the windows down and singing our favorite songs on our shared playlists.

The times that we would take late night trips to Ihop just to order the sweetest thing on the menu, or when we would chase down the metra train to go downtown Chicago to roam Lake Shore Drive and the beaches. We always ended the night together, sunburnt and exhausted even though we had spent the entire day together.

It’s those kinds of days that make me miss being at home but it keeps me sane in a sense, knowing I have all of summer to enjoy those times. Our friendship hasn’t always been that magical though, many of us have struggled with our own problems, emotions and hardships at times.

But it is so important how accepting we are of each other and how we value every single person within our group of friends. That’s what makes a healthy relationship with your friends, being there to support one another through thick and thin, miles apart. We still uplift each other because that’s what friends do.

I haven’t always had the greatest of friends that would be there to give the support that I give them, friends who were there to watch you fall and not help you grow, toxic people had once surrounded me, it was nothing but an eye-opener to see the great group of people life had to offer me later on. It is something to always be thankful I have these girls to get through life together with and come home to.