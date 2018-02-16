Western makes financial sense

When I was picking out colleges, I was very nervous on where to go. Growing up I didn’t have a lot of money and I thought I was going to have the option to come to a four-year university right away without going to community college.

I applied to 18 schools and I got into 14 out of 18 of them and most of them were not in my budget. I did get some scholarships and financial aid, but I was scared that I wasn’t going to be able to afford them, and that I was going to be in debt and not be able to come back here. So I was on my way to Iowa State University, when my mom told me to detour to Western even though I didn’t want to go here I decided to look anyway. Little did I know I cannot actually drive for more than three hours because I get irritated, so Western was the perfect distance.

Not only is it a good distance from my house since I only live 3 1/2 hours away, but is also reasonably priced.

There are so many opportunities on this campus to be able to afford it if they really needed help. Yes, school is expensive, but if you take matters into your own hands then something might work out in the end. I was blessed enough to get most of my tuition paid through these opportunities.

Unfortunately I can’t speak for everyone who goes to Western, but this school is definitely one of the more affordable schools in Illinois.. Not only is tuition affordable but they also have off-campus housing that is cheaper than living in the dorms. I know some schools require you to live in the dorm for three years but at Western you’re only required to live in the dorm for two years. After that you can live where you want and that can help save money. We’re provided with an affordable meal plan, transportation, and save so much more that helps make the cost of going to college feasible .

Yes, being in college costs a lot, but being at Western, we’re paying around $20,000 and some change a year. When comparing this to other state schools and the Ivy League that are up to $200,000 more, we are receiving the same degree with more financial benefits.

Had I gotten into an Ivy League school, I might’ve been okay with being thousands and thousands of dollars in debt, but that is not the case so I am glad that I chose Western on her university for my undergrad. It also is beneficial because my major is Law Enforcement, so this is one of the top rated schools for that program. Anyone who is in law enforcement that goes here is benefitting greatly from their education. I love Western Illinois University, I love the opportunity it provides me, and I’m glad I chose to go here. It is affordable, there are forms of transportation to get you around, there are houses to stay in, and it’s a great experience all around and I wouldn’t want anything different.