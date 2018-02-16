Wait before buying your textbooks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Buying books as a college student is based upon observation and reference.

I have always waited until after the first two weeks in the semester before buying my books.

As students, we are so eager to get all our supplies ahead of time to assure proper preparation for each class. However, I’ve learned that just because a book may be required in the syllabus does not mean that it will be needed for the course. Many students have spent money on books only to discover the necessity for them was unnecessary.

Now, when it comes to math and science classes that require a lab book or an access code then that may require having to purchase those needed materials right away.

Although, I did take a science course during my freshman year that required a dissection kit, only later to discover that as long as one person in my group had purchased one, that was enough for the whole group to complete the activity

Knowing that I didn’t need a kit would have been insightful prior to me tearing off the plastic cover after buying it.

I have become so accustomed to not buying books that I don’t even budget them into my expenses for the semester anymore.

Most of the time I can find a student who previously took the course, or my professors have already reserved their textbooks for the course at the library. I have also had professors who will allow their students time to visit them during office hours to borrow the textbook.

Considering that our professors have also gone through college they can understand the struggle of not only the financial burdens of buying textbooks, but the necessity of having to buy them as well.

To remember a time where using a required textbook was useful would possibly give me a headache simply, because I can’t remember the last time that I bought a textbook. Why buy a textbook only for it to collect dust somewhere in my room?

During syllabus week, professors usually tell students if the textbook is mandatory, and whether it will be resourceful for any class assignments and tests.

Since coming to college, I have had one online class which made me feel a bit uneasy considering the negative reviews that I have heard about them due to the lack of physical attendance. However, my biggest concern was whether I would have enough sufficient resources to pass the course without having a textbook.

Later, I found that the lecture notes in addition to the class readings that were provided on Western Online in the course folder were enough to sufficiently prepare me for my assignments. Textbooks do come in handy for courses that are solely based on the required material that the syllabus outlines for the semester.

So remember to consider your resources and observe your courses before dipping into your emergency fund to buy unnecessary textbooks.