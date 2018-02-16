Gonzalez looks back on college decision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When applying for college, Jenny Gonzalez knew she would be doing this process alone. Being a first generation student to go to college in her family was not only new, but difficult as well.

“I remember when I got my acceptance letter to Western Illinois University, I had to sit my parents down and explain how college went, and how I would be going away for school,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez grew up in Chicago with her parents and older sister. Even though she has several nieces, nephews, and cousins no one in her family really understands what it’s like to go away to school.

“Trying to talk to my family about college life is very hard because they don’t understand,” Gonzalez said. “I get jealous of my friends being able to talk to their parents about how they had three tests in one week. For me, there’s not much talk about school.”

Even though Gonzalez doesn’t talk about her experiences away at Western Illinois University much with her parents, they’re still there to help in other ways.

“My parents are amazing and they help pay for college expenses,” Gonzalez said. “They also helped me get a car since Western Illinois is about four hours from home. They wanted to make sure I was safe.”

Being a first generation student comes with a lot of stress for Gonzalez, and a lot more responsibility. Her decision to pursue higher education came with the price of leaving her family behind.

“College is stressful, but also having the responsibility of having to be the best because I am first generation and I have to graduate and set the standards,” Gonzalez said. “I recently changed my major to RPTA and it was the best decision for me even though I have to add a semester to complete my degree I am happy.”

Gonzalez joined different things on campus and just like other students, she wants her family to attend a Dad’s weekend or Mom’s weekend; however, it’s difficult for her family to travel such a long way.

“My parents both have jobs to help me with school so they don’t get a lot of time off. Even though they are not here, I know they wish they could come to my family weekends at college,” Gonzalez said.

With this being her last year she looks back on her time here at Western. She’s almost done and will be the first person in her family to graduate from college.

“I’ve been in college for four years, and next semester will be the first time my parents step onto my college campus to see my graduate,” Gonzalez said.