Swim and dive heads to Sioux Falls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sioux Falls, S.D.— For the past 11 days since their last meet in Iowa, the Western Illinois University swimming and diving teams have been gearing up for a four-day competition starting this Wednesday, and concluding on Saturday, at The 2018 Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls,South Dakota.

At last year’s Summit League Championship, Western finished in 5th with 363 points for the men and 6th for the women with 196 points. Freshman Erica Hagen set a new school record in the 100-breast, which she re-broke this season with a time of 1:03.33.

The Leathernecks have had several highs and lows within the season. Many of the swimmers on both the men and women’s teams have excelled with top-10 individual finishes, but no official overall wins as a team.

The Purple and Gold’s last dual meet took place on Feb. 2 against the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. There were several highlights for Western during the meet that raised the stakes against their competitors, including several second place finishes for both the individual and team competitions for the men and women.

For the women’s division, sophomore Casey Roberts placed 2nd in both the 200-free (2:00.39), and the 100-free (54.77). Continuing with the individual competition, junior Brittany Erickson also placed second in the 50-breast with a time of 33.44. The team of freshmen Amanda Schaefer and Dana Kaftan, along with sophomores Taylor Winkel and Amy Borgstede, took second in the 200-free relay at 1:46.16.

Continuing with the second place finishes on the men’s side, there were more than one individual second place winners including, freshman Ian Johnson in the 50-free (22.38), freshman Samir Almhiemid in the 50-back (24.31) and junior Joshua Hill in the 50-fly (24.81). Almhiemid, sophomore Phillip Kudella and freshmen Seth Brady and Chance McQuigg came in at second next to the women’s team in the 200-free relay at a time of 1:27.39.

There are a few names that Western will have to watch out for during the four-day competition. Recently, The University of South Dakota’s swimmers Katie Coleman and Mark Vanderzee, and divers Sarah Schank and Isaac Morris, are the top ranked Summit League Champions and recent award winners.

At the Coyote Invitational on Feb. 2nd-3rd, Coleman placed 2nd in 100-yard freestyle (52.83), and 4th in the 50-yard freestyle (24.26). With her 50-yard freestyle, she entered the Coyote Top 10 list at 10th fastest in school history.

Throughout the season, Vanderzee captured victories in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.79), 400-yard individual medley (4:13.33), and 200-yard fly (1:55.77). His time in the 200-yard fly ranks 10th overall in school history.

In the diving division, Schank received Six Diver of the Week honors, which ranks 4th in league history for a single season. She also placed 2nd in the 1-meter (251.65) and 3-meter (254.10) at the Coyote Invite.

Concluding the Summit League award recipients is Morris, who ranks 2nd in league history with his overall performances in the 1-meter (300.90), and 3-meter (314.60) at the Coyote Invite. He has collected his 8th career Summit League Diver of the Week award last week.

Western will have a lot of strong competition this week and weekend. Let’s hope they will swim their way to the top, and conclude the season with an overall win at the Summit League Championship tournaments.