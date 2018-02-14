Western’s Go West beats all the rest

Personally, I think we have a great bus system here at Western Illinois University. Our campus isn’t even that big and they still offer buses for most of the times throughout the day and night. Not only are there buses that take you to class, but there are even buses that take you to town and back. There are two buses that go around campus called the purple and gold carousels. One goes one way and the other goes the other way. These buses run about every 10 minutes and drop you off right in front of certain buildings. If it’s not the building that your class is in, it’s still convenient because it drops you off to the nearest building that’s closet to your class. This is a great opportunity to take into consideration when the weather is bad and you just don’t feel like walking.

It’s even convenient because there are some handicap people that like to take the bus and people are usually considerate to let them on. The bus sometimes does get crowded, but since there are buses that run every 10 minutes, you usually can make it to class on time if you’re there right on the 10 minute mark. Sometimes when they know it’s going to be crowded due to weather conditions, they even have buses that arrive back to back following each other. There was one instance where I was going to be late to class because I missed the bus, but a few minutes later, another bus came.

The most convenient time for the bus is when it’s raining or snowing. I know there are people who prefer to walk instead of take the bus, but the buses can be convient when weather conditions are bad. For example in my freshman year, I had a class in Simpkins and I had to go all the way to Brophy, which is on the other side of campus. I knew I wouldn’t make that walk in 10 minutes, so I took the bus there and I got there on time. This was really convenient because I couldn’t be late to class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Another great thing about the buses is that it’s free to the public, even if they don’t go to Western Illinois University. Yes, it comes out as part of our tuition for school, but if you think about it, I’m sure some people use the bus for the amount that we pay for the bus. It’s super convenient for people who cannot afford to put in a dollar or two every time they get on the bus. And most of the bus drivers are super nice too. I can understand that some people are nervous to use a bus because they may have never taken city transportation before and they might be scared of the environment, but everyone is very welcoming and the bus drivers seem to like the job for the most part. Just say please and thank you and you’ll have a great bus ride.