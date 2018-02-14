You should get a furry friend

When attending college, we get to experience many new things, for some of us that may even be getting our own pet. Like many of you, I have had a family dog for much of my childhood. Even now when I go home to visit, the first to come greet me at the door is my little fur ball that has been running around our home for years.

Our childhood family pets will always hold a special place in our hearts, but there is just something different about going out and getting a pet you can call your own. By about junior or senior year, a lot of students get the opportunity to move and get a house off campus; this also opens up the idea of possibly getting a pet. Having a pet in college can be a wonderful stress reliever and companion, but my biggest advice to all is the famous saying, “adopt don’t shop.”

Getting a pet in college comes with a lot of responsibility. It also comes with a lot of costs. Adopting instead of shopping for your first pet will not only save you a lot of money, but is an all-around better choice. According to a study by Vet Street, buying a dog from a pet store can cost anywhere between 500-1000 dollars. Likewise, buying a dog from a shelter is commonly between 50-200. This is a huge difference, especially if all of you are as broke as I am.

When buying from a shelter, the price of your pet is not only cheaper, but they also come with a lot of additional savings. The adoption costs usually include the cost of getting your furry friend spayed/neutered and first vaccinations. According to Paws and Learn, the average spay/neuter cost is around $120 and the first vaccinations can be as high as $60. So, having those already included in your adoption costs is a huge wallet saver.

Besides just savings, adopting from a shelter instead of buying from a pet store also comes with many other nonmonetary benefits. Buying from a shelter means not giving money to puppy mills. Puppy mills are factory-styled businesses used to breed pets in mass quantities for profit. The mother dogs inside these mills are used for breeding for years and years and never receive any human companionship or contact even. The mass populating from these mills are what in return makes shelters over populated down the road.

According to the Humane Society website, approximately 2.7 million adoptable dogs and cats have to be put down each year because of the mass overpopulating. When you adopt a pet from a shelter you are not only helping out your new furry friend, but you are also helping out another by opening up a space at the shelter for another pet.

Whether you buy your first furry friend from a shelter or a pet store, you are going to have a period of adjustment for you and your new pet. Many shelters offer help and resources with this transition period, whereas it is more common for pet stores to just leave you on your own as soon as you walk out the door. People buy from a pet store because they are so determined to get the specific breed they want, but often time’s shelters may not have that exact breed you’re looking for.

Getting your first pet, whether it’s in college or after, can be exciting and extremely rewarding. When you go to find your first cuddly friend though, try checking out the shelter before making that top dollar purchase.