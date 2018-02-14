Letter to the Editor

Dear Courier Editor,

So it appears Chicken Little was lying, after all. The administration was not demanding furloughs. The administration was not demanding an 18 percent pay cut. The administration was not insisting on increased workloads. The administration had not eliminated the minima either, although it has been trying to rework the minima structure. But in the final analysis, the sky wasn’t falling. Instead, Chicken Little was simply trying to create fear, anxiety, and divisiveness. And it worked. I am not surprised, however, because the real issue is not protecting jobs. According to today’s “Hen House Gazette,” it is about getting pay raises.

Chicken Little tried this same approach two and a half years ago. When asked to help figure out a way to balance the budget, Chicken Little said no. The administration said for the union to consider one of four options: furloughs, layoffs, wage concessions, or some combination of the three. But Chicken Little said “Never!”

Later, in the coop, Chicken Little assured the other chickens that if they just stood still

and did nothing, everything would be okay, because there was no fiscal crisis in Illinois

Higher Education. Sadly, the other chickens looked up to Chicken Little. That is, until the administration was forced to choose for the chickens, and proposed as many as 43 would have to be laid off since the chickens refused to share in the sacrifice. Upon learning of this plan, Chicken Little acted shocked! “Layoffs?” he clucked.

Fortunately, more reasonable chickens in the coop demanded a vote on wage concessions. About 75 percent of the chickens disagreed with Chicken Little. In the end, most of the chickens scheduled for layoff were saved.

So here we are again. Chicken Little is back, demanding pay raises from a budget that has been shrinking for three years. When asked if he was aware that in order to get raises from a fixed budget, layoffs would be required, Chicken Little suggested the administration would never do that. Apparently, lessons of the past are short-lived in the minds of some chickens.

I am not the wisest or smartest chicken in the coop. I am but a simple chicken. But I have to wonder why so many smarter chickens keep lining up behind Chicken Little, given his demonstrated history of dramatic fabrications and not telling the truth. And given his demonstrated willingness to throw 43 chickens under the bus already, you would think more reasonable chickens would catch on. I also wonder which chickens Chicken Little is willing to send to the slaughter house this time in order to get his pay raise?

Robert J. Hironimus-Wendt

Professor of Sociology