Set our sights on space again

On Feb. 6, 2018, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched into space. This rocket has the ability to lift 64 metric tons, which is 141,000 pounds. They used it to test a payload. They put a Tesla Roadster on it that overshot Mars, and ended up in the Asteroid Belt near the orbit of Ceres. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, says this rocket “can launch things directly to Pluto and beyond. No stop needed.” Does this news make you excited about space? It should, and more people should care about space and science.

I love all things space. I get excited when a new rocket launches, or when a new discovery is made in our cosmos. People think I’m weird for it. ‘Why do you care so much about space?’ they wonder. Excuse me if I can recite that the Sun is 93.3 million miles from the Earth, and that Jupiter has a 10-hour day. Or that Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in the solar system, three times the height of Mount Everest. I just love astronomy and physics, even if it isn’t my major.

Space is the final frontier. On July 20, 2019, it will be the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the spacecraft that carried the two astronauts that were the first to land on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. The moon landing was America’s greatest achievement. This makes America great, and makes me believe in our country and its future.

Do you know who Carl Sagan is? If you were to ask people on the street who he is, most people probably wouldn’t know him. He was a renowned astrophysicist and scientific communicator of the 20th century. His television show “Cosmos,” aired on PBS in 1980. In his show, he discussed the cosmic perspective, and our place in the universe. Neil DeGrasse Tyson brought the show back in 2014 with updated special effects and a similar message about humanity.

So start reading about space. You might learn about something you never knew before. I bet you didn’t know that NASA was founded on July 29, 1958. NASA stands for National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It only took 11 years after NASA was built before astronauts landed on the moon. I’ve visited the Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. and its very interesting. They have all these different spacecrafts on display. You can learn about the solar system and the history of spaceflight.

I love space and you should too. The Earth is the only home we’ve ever known, but once in a while its good to learn about the rest of the universe we live in. The Hubble Space Telescope takes amazing pictures. In 2019, NASA will launch the James Webb telescope, the Hubble’s successor. We’re going to learn more about the early universe through these telescopes, and I can’t wait.