Western hosts Ceramic Workshop

Ceramics artist Anthony Pearson showed off his craft for Western students on Thursday afternoon in the Heating Plant Annex.

Pearson currently a master of fine arts candidate at the University of Missouri in Columbia, which is also his hometown. He received his bachelor’s degree of fine arts in ceramics at Southern Utah University, which is where he met Western Professor Ian Shelly.

Professor Shelly teaches a beginning ceramics class that Pearson was primarily running the workshop for, although the event was open to all students.

During the two days that Pearson was running the workshop for the class, he taught students how to form various clay objects like bowls, plates, and vases. While Pearson was hard at work in front of a dozen or so students, Shelly cued Pearson to impart some advice to the young sculptors in the room.

“Have you guys had anything break yet? Because it’s going to happen,” Pearson said with a chuckle. “When you’re working, don’t get discouraged. Because if something happens to you, it’s happened to others before as well.”

Pearson opened up to the class about struggles he had as a high school student and how ceramics miraculously helped him get his life back on track.“In high school, I was what you would call a not very good student.”

In his sophomore year, Pearson had over 60 unexcused absences and almost failed his first semester of ceramics. Slowly but surely, Pearson started focusing more in school, and improved his craft immensely, which helped him breeze through his more advanced courses.

Pearson initially was shooting for a career in law enforcement. After he was exposed to the world of police work, he quickly realized it wasn’t for him.

“I was going for a ride-along and thought to myself, ‘Wait, this sucks. I don’t want to be working on holidays.”

Pearson realized that his passion was ceramics and decided to put all his time and effort into making his passion a profession. He currently teaches a class at the University of Missouri as a graduate student and intends on continuing to teach ceramics at the college level. His passion for his craft is echoed on how he spoke about it.

“Clay is such a fun material that you can do so many things with,” Pearson said. “I don’t think people understand the way that you can move the material around.”

Pearson is happy with his decision to pursue something he loves that makes him happy, instead of working a job that could potentially be more lucrative but less enjoyable.

“I’d much rather be happy than have all the money in the world.”